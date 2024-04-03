Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix Zoo invites public to pick names for baby goats

Apr 3, 2024, 4:25 AM

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


The Phoenix Zoo welcomed new lives to its goat exhibit this spring. (Phoenix Zoo photo) The Phoenix Zoo says it's not kidding. It needs the public's help to name a few goat kids. (Phoenix Zoo photo/via Twitter) The young souls are Nigerian dwarf goats, according to zoo officials. (Phoenix Zoo photo)

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Zoo needs the public’s help to find names for baby goats.

Officials opened up a public vote on Monday, imploring animal lovers throughout the Valley and beyond to pick the perfect monikers for the kids.

Zoo officials said the baby goats were born over the course of a week in March.

Two different Nigerian dwarf goats named Hazel and Moth welcomed a total of five kids. Hazel gave birth to three girls and Moth had two boys.

Zookeepers came up with names and themes for the kids’ names. The public can vote between three different sets of names for each of the families.

Here are the potential names for Hazel’s three girls:

  • Peanut, Cashew and Walnut
  • Peaches, Kiwi and Mango
  • Buttercup, Blossom and Bubbles

Here are the potential names for Moth’s two boys:

  • Bambi and Flower
  • Cricket and Grasshopper
  • Firefly and Beetle

The public has until next Friday, which is April 12, to select the kids’ names.

Where were the baby goats born?

The goats were born in Harmony Farm, which is where the Phoenix Zoo hosts cows, horses, chickens, turkeys, sheep and goats.

The Red Barn Petting Zoo inside the farm allows visitors to meet goats up close and personal. It’s open from 9:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m., depending on the weather.

Kids — human ones, not goat ones — can also play on the Discovery Farm playground. They can climb on a real tractor and pretend to milk a replica cow to learn about farm life.

The Harmony Farm and Red Barn area also teaches visitors about composting at the fruit and veggie garden and worm bed. Essentially, it’s an area where people can find out how zoo officials grow food to feed zoo animals.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

