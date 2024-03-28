PHOENIX – Sunbelt Investment Holdings, Inc. recently held a groundbreaking ceremony for Buckeye Commons, a retail center going up on Verrado Way just south of Interstate 10.

With 410,000 square feet of retail space on the east side of Verrado Way, Buckeye Commons will be anchored by the Costco that opened in July 2023.

“This vibrant shopping center is set to deliver the services, restaurants and retail options our residents deserve,” Mayor Eric Orsborn said in a press release Monday. “When fully built out, Buckeye Commons will elevate this area into a premier destination in the West Valley.”

Sunbelt Investment Holdings, Inc. (SIHI), a San Diego-based real estate company with extensive holdings the Valley, also has plans to build the Buckeye Commons West retail center on the other side of Verrado Way.

“This development represents the work of many critical partners and the support of the city, and we are proud to mark the beginning of bringing this vision to fruition,” Todd Holzer, SIHI president, said in the release.

What stores have leased space at Buckeye Commons retail center?

SIHI and leasing agent Phoenix Commercial Advisors (PCA) have already reached deals to bring Over Easy, Starbucks, Jimmy John’s, The Joint Chiropractic, State Farm and DIP Nail Bar to Buckeye Commons. Negotiations with eight other tenants are ongoing.

Butler Design Group designed Buckeye Commons. The first stores are expected to open in mid-2025.

“When Costco opened, everyone noticed, and it has been embraced by the Verrado and greater Buckeye residents,” Teale Bloom, PCA assistant vice president, said in the release. “Retail is finally catching up to all the rooftops, and tenants don’t want to miss the opportunity to get in.”

