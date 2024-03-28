Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Work starts on Buckeye Commons, a West Valley retail center anchored by existing Costco

Mar 27, 2024, 8:00 PM

Rendering of stores at the Buckeye Commons retail center under construction in the West Valley....

This rendering shows stores at Buckeye Commons, a future West Valley retail center. (Sunbelt Investment Holdings, Inc. Photo)

(Sunbelt Investment Holdings, Inc. Photo)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – Sunbelt Investment Holdings, Inc. recently held a groundbreaking ceremony for Buckeye Commons, a retail center going up on Verrado Way just south of Interstate 10.

With 410,000 square feet of retail space on the east side of Verrado Way, Buckeye Commons will be anchored by the Costco that opened in July 2023.

“This vibrant shopping center is set to deliver the services, restaurants and retail options our residents deserve,” Mayor Eric Orsborn said in a press release Monday. “When fully built out, Buckeye Commons will elevate this area into a premier destination in the West Valley.”

Sunbelt Investment Holdings, Inc. (SIHI), a San Diego-based real estate company with extensive holdings the Valley, also has plans to build the Buckeye Commons West retail center on the other side of Verrado Way.

RELATED STORIES

“This development represents the work of many critical partners and the support of the city, and we are proud to mark the beginning of bringing this vision to fruition,” Todd Holzer, SIHI president, said in the release.

What stores have leased space at Buckeye Commons retail center?

SIHI and leasing agent Phoenix Commercial Advisors (PCA) have already reached deals to bring Over Easy, Starbucks, Jimmy John’s, The Joint Chiropractic, State Farm and DIP Nail Bar to Buckeye Commons. Negotiations with eight other tenants are ongoing.

Butler Design Group designed Buckeye Commons. The first stores are expected to open in mid-2025.

“When Costco opened, everyone noticed, and it has been embraced by the Verrado and greater Buckeye residents,” Teale Bloom, PCA assistant vice president, said in the release. “Retail is finally catching up to all the rooftops, and tenants don’t want to miss the opportunity to get in.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

The famed set of ESPN's College GameDay will be hosted at Westgate Entertainment District in Glenda...

KTAR.com

ESPN’s College GameDay coming to Westgate in Glendale for Final Four

The famed set of ESPN's College GameDay will be hosted at Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale ahead of the nearby NCAA Men's Final Four.

5 hours ago

Dennis Evan Carraher, 59, was found guilty of sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 12 and m...

KTAR.com

Georgia man found guilty of child sex crimes in Arizona

A Georgia man was found guilty by a jury of child sex crimes in Arizona on Tuesday, authorities announced.

6 hours ago

The Southwest Taco Fest is coming to Casa Grande on March 30, 2024. (Getty Images Photo)...

Arin Ducharme

1st Southwest Taco Fest coming to Arizona this weekend

The first Southwest Taco Fest is coming to Arizona this weekend, promising food, live music and other activities.

7 hours ago

Korn band members....

SuElen Rivera

Nu metal heavyweights Korn set to storm Phoenix with tour in October

Korn, a pioneering force in the nu-metal genre, is performing in Phoenix this fall during its North American tour.

8 hours ago

A lottery player holds forms to pick numbers for the Powerball and Mega Millions games as he buys t...

KTAR.com

Arizona lottery player hits jackpot, but not for $1.13B Mega Millions drawing

Arizona missed out on the $1.13 billion Mega Millions jackpot, but the state had multiple big lottery wins in Tuesday drawings.

8 hours ago

Asylum seekers board a bus to a shelter in New York City on May 18, 2023. Arizona leaders say feder...

Kevin Stone

Arizona leaders urge federal officials to properly fund state’s border shelter services

Arizona leaders are urging the Biden Administration to make sure the state gets its fair share of the $650 million recently allocated for border shelter services -- and soon.

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

Work starts on Buckeye Commons, a West Valley retail center anchored by existing Costco