PHOENIX — A beam-signing event in the far West Valley marked the inauguration of the first phase of construction for a medical campus aimed at meeting the urgent need for expanded health services.

The Abrazo Health campus site is located on Interstate 10 and Verrado Way in Buckeye. A completion date hasn’t been announced.

“What we’re celebrating today is just the first step in a multistep journey because this is a multiyear investment to serve not only the city of Buckeye but the entire west side community,” Abrazo Health Market CEO Brian Elisco said in a Wednesday press release.

Here’s what to expect from Buckeye’s anticipated medical campus

Construction on the projected 27-acre campus will begin with the development of a 60,000-square-foot, three-story medical office building.

Upon completion, the campus will include medical offices, ambulatory services and an acute care hospital.

Anticipated medical office tenants include physical therapy, spine, primary care, orthopedics and cardiology offices.

There are two Abrazo facilities near the construction site, including an emergency room at I-10 and Watson Road, and the Abrazo West Campus in Goodyear.

