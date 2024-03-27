Close
J. Crew Factory, See’s Candies and Fan Outfitters coming to The Promenade Scottsdale

Mar 27, 2024, 4:05 AM

The Promenade Scottsdale....

J. Crew Factory, See's Candies and Fan Outfitters are all slated to open at The Promenade Scottsdale by the end of summer. (Vestar Photo)

(Vestar Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Three tenants have recently secured a spot at a well-known shopping center in north Scottsdale, with plans to open by the end of summer, officials have announced.

J. Crew Factory, See’s Candies and Fan Outfitters are all slated to open at The Promenade Scottsdale on Scottsdale Road and Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard, according to a press release.

“We are thrilled to have these three tenants join The Promenade this summer,” Tim Ray, property manager at the site, said in a release. “We feel confident that each of these brands will provide a place for the community to gather to shop for any occasion.”

Here’s what each store will bring to The Promenade Scottsdale

The addition of the three tenants adds to the existing array of businesses already present at the shopping center.

See’s Candies is set to be the first of the three companies to unveil its store, aiming for an anticipated opening in April. Spanning over 1,200 square feet, it will be located adjacent to Rinaldi’s and New Balance. A grand opening event is planned for June.

The 6,850-square-foot J. Crew Factory will be located near Tilly’s and Diamond Source. It will carry the same clothes sold at J. Crew but at a fraction of the price.

Adjacent to J. Crew Factory, the 4,500-square-foot Fan Outfitters store is set to open in early summer.

J. Crew Factory, See’s Candies and Fan Outfitters coming to The Promenade Scottsdale