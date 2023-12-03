Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Target among major tenants announced for Verrado Marketplace in Buckeye

Dec 3, 2023, 6:30 AM

Rendering of Verrado Marketplace, which will total 500,000 square feet with a host of retailers, re...

Verrado Marketplace will total 500,000 square feet with a host of retailers, restaurants and amenities in Buckeye, Arizona. (Vestar Rendering)

(Vestar Rendering)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY AUDREY JENSEN/PHOENIX BUSINESS JOURNAL


Target, Safeway and a Harkins BackLot entertainment complex will be the anchor tenants for the planned Verrado Marketplace with their doors opening by the end of 2025, Phoenix-based Vestar and DMB Associates have confirmed.

The first-of-its-kind shopping center for Buckeye will total 500,000 square feet with a host of retailers, restaurants and amenities at the northwest corner of Verrado Way and Interstate 10, about 30 miles west of downtown Phoenix.

Discount retailers Marshalls, Ross and HomeGoods will also open stores totaling 70,000 square feet at the center. Target will open in a nearly 150,000-square-foot space at the southeast corner of the property and also offer its buy online and pick up at store shopping options.

A site plan of the project previously showed that Total Wine & More could also be a tenant in the center, the Business Journal previously reported.

This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal. Click to read the full story.

Target among major tenants announced for Verrado Marketplace in Buckeye