Mesa crepe restaurant to celebrate grand opening with free food, live music

Mar 23, 2024, 5:45 AM

The Crepe Club to celebrate grand opening on March 29...

The Mesa restaurant will offer free food during the grand opening ceremony. (The Crepe Club photo)

(The Crepe Club photo)

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


PHOENIX — Local dessert chain The Crepe Club will celebrate the grand opening of its first Mesa restaurant next weekend. Guests who visit the new restaurant Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. will get free crepes, the company said.

It will be the chain’s fourth location in the Valley, a company announcement said. The new eatery is near Main and Center streets.

Co-owner Fares Tarabichi said he and his brothers and fellow owners, Omar and Karim, are excited to expand into Mesa.

“We are thrilled to bring the unique cuisine that Crepe Club offers to the people of Mesa,” he said in a statement. “Mesa is one of the fastest growing cities in the country and we are proud to be part of this booming, charming city in the desert.”

The location is nostalgic for Tarabichi and his brothers. They started their business by selling crepes from a food cart on the ASU campus in 2014.

“As ASU alumni, we love to continue growing so close to campus,” he said.

The Crepe Club to offer free food during grand opening celebration

In addition to crepes, the restaurant will also sell drinks, from plain coffee to espresso with various flavors. Guests can buy honey lavender, Nutella and dulce de leche lattes. There will also be white chocolate raspberry mocha lattes.

There will also be special deals during the grand opening.

Those who buy a crepe or panini can buy a latte for $3. Gelato scoops for people who buy crepes will cost $1. Guests who buy a savory crepe or a panini will also be able to get a free sweet crepe.

Neither the company announcement nor the website defined the Mesa store’s hours.

