PHOENIX – Iconic guitar maker Fender Musical Instruments Corp. is planning to move its corporate headquarters from Scottsdale to the former site of Paradise Valley Mall in northeast Phoenix.

Fender will occupy a three-story, 80,000-square-foot building at the new PV mixed-use development near Cactus Road and Tatum Boulevard, RED Development announced Tuesday.

Construction is scheduled to start later this year, and Fender is expected to begin operations there in the fall of 2025.

Real estate advisory firm Cresa represented Fender in its search and will oversee the construction process. Brokerage firm JLL represented RED Development in the deal.

Why is Fender moving to former Paradise Valley mall site?

SmithGroup designed the new building with collaboration in mind. The facility will have a dedicated model shop for guitar and amplifier designers, a state-of-the-art sound room, meeting rooms and flexible workspaces.

“Our building will foster a dynamic environment that attracts top engineering, finance, IT, product development, sales and supply chain talent,” Fender CEO Matt Janopaul said in a press release.

“Most importantly, we believe that PV’s mixed-use offerings will enhance Fender’s culture of creativity and innovation and provide our team members with an exceptional workplace experience.”

The renowned instrument maker’s current base is near Princess Drive and the Loop 101 Pima Freeway in Scottsdale, about 7½ miles northeast of the future site.

What else is brewing at PV mixed-used development in Phoenix?

Fender joins a growing list of businesses committed to the 100-acre PV redevelopment project.

The first phase is expected to open later this year, with Whole Foods, a Harkins dine-in movie theater and The Blake apartment complex among the early tenants.

Blanco Cocina + Cantina, Flower Child, Trevor’s Liquor, Sephora, Aveda, Wren House Brewing Co. and Frost Gelato are also set to open in 2024.

An 11-story Life Time athletic country club with 300 luxury rental residences is expected to open in 2026 as part of Phase II.

“The PV development is booming with innovation, showcasing the considerable impact of transforming the landscape of the former Paradise Valley Mall,” Christine Mackay, Phoenix’s community and economic development director, said in the release.

“Adding Fender to PV is just one of the many businesses that bolster the significant changes the development is making for the future of Phoenix.”

