ARIZONA NEWS

Glendale boy rushed to hospital with life-threatening wound after accidental shooting

Mar 20, 2024, 2:00 PM

A boy accidentally shot himself in Glendale, Arizona, on Wednesday, March 20, 2024. (Pixabay and Facebook/Glendale Police Department - Arizona File Photos)

(Pixabay and Facebook/Glendale Police Department - Arizona File Photos)

PHOENIX – A boy is fighting for his life after accidentally shooting himself Wednesday morning in Glendale, authorities said.

Officers responded to a home near 67th Avenue and Camelback Road around 10:15 a.m. and found “a young male juvenile with a life-threatening gunshot wound,” Moroni Mendez, a Glendale Police Department public information officer, said in a media advisory.

Officers provided life-saving measures until fire department personnel arrived and rushed the child to a hospital. The victim’s name and age were not released.

“It is believed the injury was an accident and self-inflicted. Everyone else in the home is cooperating with the investigation, and there is no one outstanding,” Mendez said.

No other details were made available. The investigation is ongoing.

