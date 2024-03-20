Glendale boy rushed to hospital with life-threatening wound after accidental shooting
Mar 20, 2024, 2:00 PM
PHOENIX – A boy is fighting for his life after accidentally shooting himself Wednesday morning in Glendale, authorities said.
Officers responded to a home near 67th Avenue and Camelback Road around 10:15 a.m. and found “a young male juvenile with a life-threatening gunshot wound,” Moroni Mendez, a Glendale Police Department public information officer, said in a media advisory.
Officers provided life-saving measures until fire department personnel arrived and rushed the child to a hospital. The victim’s name and age were not released.
“It is believed the injury was an accident and self-inflicted. Everyone else in the home is cooperating with the investigation, and there is no one outstanding,” Mendez said.
No other details were made available. The investigation is ongoing.
