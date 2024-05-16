Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Defendant pleads guilty to aggravated assault in youth violence cases in Gilbert, Mesa

May 16, 2024, 11:40 AM | Updated: 12:03 pm

Split panel image of Christopher Fantastic's mugshot on the left and a Mesa Police vehicle on the r...

Christopher Fantastic has pleaded guilty in two East Valley youth violence cases, one in Mesa and one in Gilbert. (Mesa Police Department Photos)

(Mesa Police Department Photos)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – A defendant in two East Valley youth violence cases entered guilty pleas Thursday, according to court records.

Christopher Fantastic pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in attacks in Gilbert and Mesa last year. His sentencing was scheduled for July 1 in both cases.

Fantastic was 18 at the time of his first arrest on Jan. 10, which was for an Aug. 18, 2023, incident in Gilbert. Six days later, while he was still in custody, he was arrested in connection with a May 29, 2023, attack in Mesa.

Prosecutors have implied that Fantastic was a member of the Gilbert Goons, a violent group of youths connected to multiple East Valley assaults.

RELATED STORIES

The Goons were recently designated as a criminal street gang by police, although the designation didn’t affect any previously filed charges or lead to new charges.

What are the details of Christopher Fantastic’s East Valley youth violence cases?

In the Mesa case, Fantastic was among 30-40 youths involved in a fight near Val Vista Drive and Pueblo Avenue, between Broadway Road and Southern Avenue. People scattered and nobody was arrested at the time.

But on Jan. 4 of this year, after news of multiple violent East Valley attacks attributed to the Gilbert Goons came to light, a man reported to police that his stepson had been assaulted during the brawl in Mesa.

Investigators used witness accounts and video evidence to connect Fantastic and an unnamed minor to the attack.

Fantastic was one of multiple people arrested for the Gilbert incident, which occurred in the parking lot of the In-N-Out Burger on Market Street near Williams Field Road and Santan Village Parkway.

Another defendant in the case, Deleon Haynes, recently pleaded guilty.

Meanwhile, Jacob Pennington recently pleaded guilty to a Dec. 2, 2022, assault in the same parking lot.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

A Mesa High School student was arrested after a weapon was detected by a new system on May 15, 2024...

KTAR.com

Mesa High School student arrested after gun found by new detection system

A Mesa High School student was arrested Wednesday after a weapon was found by a newly implemented detection system, officials said.

16 minutes ago

A vehicle is displayed during an event showcasing various electric trucks near Capitol Hill on June...

Kevin Stone

Arizona Republican leaders take legal action against federal, California EV mandates

Arizona Republican leaders are taking legal action against federal and California electric vehicle mandates they say are harmful government overreach.

2 hours ago

Follow @KTAR923...

KTAR.com

Man who shot Phoenix officer in 2022 ambush attack sentenced to 14 years in prison

A man who shot one cop and injured another in an ambush attack two years ago in Phoenix was recently sentenced to 14 years in prison.

3 hours ago

Raindrops can be seen through the windshield of a car. Rain fell on commuters in some areas of metr...

KTAR.com

Isolated showers move through metro Phoenix, surprising morning commuters

Some commuters got a surprise on their way to work Thursday morning when isolated showers moved through metro Phoenix.

4 hours ago

Headshot of Carol Fay Jenkins of Phoenix, the subject of a Silver Alert issued May 16, 2024....

KTAR.com

Silver Alert canceled after missing Phoenix woman located in good health

A Phoenix Silver Alert was canceled several hours after it was issued Thursday morning after the subject was found in good health.

5 hours ago

A group of people wait to be processed after crossing the border between Mexico and the United Stat...

Associated Press

San Diego passes Tucson as busiest sector for illegal border crossings from Mexico into US

Arrests for illegally crossing the U.S. border from Mexico fell more than 6% in April to the fourth lowest month of the Biden administration.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Defendant pleads guilty to aggravated assault in youth violence cases in Gilbert, Mesa