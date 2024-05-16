Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

U.S. Sen. Kelly of Arizona urges GOP colleagues to consider bipartisan border agreement

May 16, 2024, 1:00 PM | Updated: 1:11 pm

U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona urged Republicans to pass a bipartisan border agreement on the Sena...

U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona urged Republicans to pass a bipartisan border agreement on the Senate floor Wednesday, May 15, 2024. (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)

(Photo courtesy of Getty Images)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona urged Republicans to pass a bipartisan border agreement while he gave a speech on the Senate floor on Wednesday, officials said.

In his speech, Kelly, a Democrat, argued that border states could have already received additional funding for hiring more agents, advanced technology and an updated asylum system if Republicans had agreed on the bill months ago.

“It’s been nearly 100 days since my Republican colleagues walked away from a bipartisan border security agreement,” Kelly said. “That’s nearly 100 days that my state of Arizona and other border states have had to live with the consequences of that failure.”

RELATED STORIES

He continued to speak about the consequences stemming from the gridlock.

“We had an opportunity to defy the low expectations that the American people have for Congress and actually do something in a bipartisan way to start fixing the border,” Kelly said.

“But that’s not what happened. Senate Republicans walked away. Well, actually, they ran away from this agreement. Because too many politicians would just prefer to keep talking about a problem than actually solve it. This failure isn’t theoretical in my state.”

Here’s what we know about the bipartisan border bill

The bipartisan Senate bill would have added 1,500 new Customs and Border Protection personnel in response to a 250% increase in border encounters over the past four years, during which staffing levels have remained flat, according to The White House.

It would bring in around 4,300 asylum officers. Currently, Arizona has 1,000 asylum officers that work on cases, which can take between 5-7 years to be heard and adjudicated.

Funding would also go toward hiring 100 immigration judges and their associated staff.

Further, the agreement would approve the installation of 100 inspection machines to help detect fentanyl at ports of entry and there would be 10,000 additional detention beds to help with facilities that are at overcapacity.

The bill was drafted by U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona (I-Ariz.), U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) and U.S. Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.).

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

A Mesa High School student was arrested after a weapon was detected by a new system on May 15, 2024...

KTAR.com

Mesa High School student arrested after gun found by new detection system

A Mesa High School student was arrested Wednesday after a weapon was found by a newly implemented detection system, officials said.

1 hour ago

Split panel image of Christopher Fantastic's mugshot on the left and a Mesa Police vehicle on the r...

KTAR.com

Defendant pleads guilty to aggravated assault in youth violence cases in Gilbert, Mesa

Christopher Fantastic, a defendant in two East Valley youth violence cases, entered guilty pleas Thursday, according to court records.

2 hours ago

A vehicle is displayed during an event showcasing various electric trucks near Capitol Hill on June...

Kevin Stone

Arizona Republican leaders take legal action against federal, California EV mandates

Arizona Republican leaders are taking legal action against federal and California electric vehicle mandates they say are harmful government overreach.

3 hours ago

Follow @KTAR923...

KTAR.com

Man who shot Phoenix officer in 2022 ambush attack sentenced to 14 years in prison

A man who shot one cop and injured another in an ambush attack two years ago in Phoenix was recently sentenced to 14 years in prison.

4 hours ago

Raindrops can be seen through the windshield of a car. Rain fell on commuters in some areas of metr...

KTAR.com

Isolated showers move through metro Phoenix, surprising morning commuters

Some commuters got a surprise on their way to work Thursday morning when isolated showers moved through metro Phoenix.

5 hours ago

Headshot of Carol Fay Jenkins of Phoenix, the subject of a Silver Alert issued May 16, 2024....

KTAR.com

Silver Alert canceled after missing Phoenix woman located in good health

A Phoenix Silver Alert was canceled several hours after it was issued Thursday morning after the subject was found in good health.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

U.S. Sen. Kelly of Arizona urges GOP colleagues to consider bipartisan border agreement