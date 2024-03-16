Suspect in custody after 18-year-old stabbed to death in Glendale
Mar 15, 2024, 8:00 PM
(Pixabay and Facebook/Glendale Police Department - Arizona File Photos)
PHOENIX — A suspect was taken into custody after a young man was stabbed to death in Glendale on Friday morning, authorities said.
Officers responded to a stabbing call in a residential area near 67th Avenue and Bethany Home Road around 8:25 a.m., the Glendale Police Department said.
They found an 18-year-old man with life-threatening stab wounds. The victim, whose name was not released, died after being taken to a hospital.
How did Glendale police apprehend stabbing suspect?
The person who called in the incident provided police with a description of the suspect and said he left the scene on foot.
“Additional units arrived to assist and swiftly located the suspect. Police established a perimeter to contain the suspect, who was safely taken into custody,” Officer Moroni Mendez said in a press release.
The name of the person apprehended was not released. There are no outstanding suspects in the case, police said.
The investigation is ongoing.
