ARIZONA NEWS

Suspect in custody after 18-year-old stabbed to death in Glendale

Mar 15, 2024, 8:00 PM

Split file images of yellow police tape on the left and a Glendale, Arizona, police vehicle on the ...

An 18-year-old man was stabbed to death in Glendale, Arizona, on Friday morning, March 15, 2024. (Pixabay and Facebook/Glendale Police Department - Arizona File Photos)

(Pixabay and Facebook/Glendale Police Department - Arizona File Photos)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A suspect was taken into custody after a young man was stabbed to death in Glendale on Friday morning, authorities said.

Officers responded to a stabbing call in a residential area near 67th Avenue and Bethany Home Road around 8:25 a.m., the Glendale Police Department said.

They found an 18-year-old man with life-threatening stab wounds. The victim, whose name was not released, died after being taken to a hospital.

How did Glendale police apprehend stabbing suspect?

The person who called in the incident provided police with a description of the suspect and said he left the scene on foot.

“Additional units arrived to assist and swiftly located the suspect. Police established a perimeter to contain the suspect, who was safely taken into custody,” Officer Moroni Mendez said in a press release.

The name of the person apprehended was not released. There are no outstanding suspects in the case, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

