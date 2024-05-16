PHOENIX — A Mesa High School student was arrested Wednesday after a weapon was found by a newly implemented detection system, officials said.

The student hadn’t threatened anyone prior to the gun being found, Mesa Superintendent Andi Fourlis said in an email to parents.

“Safety is a top priority at Mesa Public Schools,” Fourlis said in the email. “Weapons have no place in our schools. The weapons detection system is another layer to our security measures. Our goal is weapons detection will deter anyone from bringing weapons on our campuses.”

Mesa High School, one of six high schools in the district, is located near Southern Avenue between Gilbert Road and Stapley Drive.

It’s the second time this week in metro Phoenix a weapon was found on a high school campus.

Mesa schools weapon detection system is brand new

Earlier this week, Mesa completed installation of its weapon detection system at all of its high schools.

The system was first put in place at Skyline High School. The plan was approved by the Mesa Public Schools Governing Board at its Nov. 28 meeting.

The detection system is designed to detect metal objects used in weapons and alerts school administrators upon entry to campus. Students that go through the detectors have to have their student IDs out, have their backpacks on both shoulders and have all electronic devices and three-ring binders out and visible.

The system will be in place for graduations and other events in addition to normal school days.

