PHOENIX — Eastbound Interstate 10 was closed west of Phoenix due to a fatal crash involving an Amazon tractor trailer on Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

The freeway was closed in Tonopah around 2:20 p.m. after the semi-truck likely experienced a blowout and struck an overpass in Tonopah, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

The truck was stuck in the I-10 median at milepost 103, causing the closure. The driver and co-driver of the truck died in the crash, DPS said.

Traffic was exiting the highway at Hassayampa Road.

The westbound lanes weren’t affected.

There was no estimated time to reopen the freeway.

No other information was available.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.