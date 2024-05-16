Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Eastbound I-10 west of Phoenix closes after fatal crash involving Amazon trailer

May 16, 2024, 2:43 PM | Updated: 3:42 pm

Eastbound Interstate 10 was closed west of Phoenix on May 16, 2024. (Arizona Department of Transpor...

Eastbound Interstate 10 was closed west of Phoenix on May 16, 2024. (Arizona Department of Transportation Photo)

(Arizona Department of Transportation Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Eastbound Interstate 10 was closed west of Phoenix due to a fatal crash involving an Amazon tractor trailer on Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

The freeway was closed in Tonopah around 2:20 p.m. after the semi-truck likely experienced a blowout and struck an overpass in Tonopah, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

The truck was stuck in the I-10 median at milepost 103, causing the closure. The driver and co-driver of the truck died in the crash, DPS said.

Traffic was exiting the highway at Hassayampa Road.

RELATED STORIES

The westbound lanes weren’t affected.

There was no estimated time to reopen the freeway.

No other information was available.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Deion Alexander Garcia, 27, is accused of child sex crimes while working as a dental assistant in C...

KTAR.com

Chandler dental assistant accused of sexual misconduct with child patients

A Chandler dental assistant was arrested after being accused of sexual misconduct with several child patients, authorities said Thursday.

30 minutes ago

Split panel image of convicted killer Taron Watkins on the left and prison cells on the right. Watk...

Kevin Stone

Convicted killer gets 2 life sentences for 2017 double-murder in Chandler

A man convicted in a Chandler double-murder case from 2017 was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences on Monday.

2 hours ago

U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona urged Republicans to pass a bipartisan border agreement on the Sena...

KTAR.com

U.S. Sen. Kelly of Arizona urges GOP colleagues to consider bipartisan border agreement

U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona urged Republicans to pass a bipartisan border agreement on the Senate floor Wednesday.

3 hours ago

A Mesa High School student was arrested after a weapon was detected by a new system on May 15, 2024...

KTAR.com

Mesa High School student arrested after gun found by new detection system

A Mesa High School student was arrested Wednesday after a weapon was found by a newly implemented detection system, officials said.

4 hours ago

Split panel image of Christopher Fantastic's mugshot on the left and a Mesa Police vehicle on the r...

KTAR.com

Defendant pleads guilty to aggravated assault in youth violence cases in Gilbert, Mesa

Christopher Fantastic, a defendant in two East Valley youth violence cases, entered guilty pleas Thursday, according to court records.

5 hours ago

A vehicle is displayed during an event showcasing various electric trucks near Capitol Hill on June...

Kevin Stone

Arizona Republican leaders take legal action against federal, California EV mandates

Arizona Republican leaders are taking legal action against federal and California electric vehicle mandates they say are harmful government overreach.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

Eastbound I-10 west of Phoenix closes after fatal crash involving Amazon trailer