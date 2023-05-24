6 tenants coming to PV development at Paradise Valley Mall site

PHOENIX — Six tenants are coming to the PV development at the Paradise Valley Mall site that is slated to open next year.

Two Fox Restaurant Concepts eateries, Blanco Cocina + Cantina and Flower Child, will join the lineup at the location near Tatum Boulevard and Cactus Road in summer 2024.

Blanco, which will be located near the complex’s park and community gathering place, will have an expanded dinner menu with tacos and more and a bar program inspired by its Nashville-based sister concept, Pushing Daisies.

Flower Child, a healthy fast-casual restaurant, will be situated near Blanco.

Also occupying space will be beauty retailer Sephora and hair/skin care brand Aveda.

Wren House Brewing Co., which has Arizona roots, will open a location at PV next year.

Finally, Tucson-based Frost Gelato will open its fifth metro Phoenix location at the PV development.

“The progress being made at PV is phenomenal and the upcoming phase one opening represents a significant milestone for Phoenix,” Councilwoman Debra Stark said in a press release.

“This project will undoubtedly leave a positive impact on our local economy.”

Demolition of the Paradise Valley Mall began in July 2021, about six months after the Phoenix City Council approved a rezoning plan for the 92 acres.

The mall opened in 1978 and closed in spring 2021, with only Costco and JCPenney remaining in business.

The first phase of the PV project will also include a 400-unit apartment building and Whole Foods grocery store.

