Life Time plans luxury apartments, fit living complex for Paradise Valley Mall makeover
PHOENIX – A Phoenix developer and a national health club chain are working together to build a luxury community at the reimagined Paradise Valley Mall.
RED Development and Life Time announced Tuesday an 11-story residential and mixed-use project will open at PV in 2026, according to a press release.
The Life Time Living site, the company’s first in Arizona, will feature over 300 apartments ranging from one- and two- bedrooms units, starting at 850 square feet, to penthouses of over 2,100 square feet.
A list of the complex’s amenities boasts work-from-home lounges, a private dining room, private yoga/fitness studio, a jacuzzi pool, cabanas, firepits, a dog park and EV charging stations.
A signed leased will include access to a 92,000-square foot “athletic country club” close to the high-rise and nutritional guidance from wellness professionals and weekly meal deliveries.
The gym will have dedicated studios for group fitness, small group and personal training, kids activities and a rooftop beach club.
“Bringing the state’s first Life Time Living, along with its athletic country club, to Paradise Valley is a proud moment for RED and marks a major milestone for PV in bringing luxury living and wellness to this market with a first-of-its-kind concept,” Mike Ebert, managing partner at RED, said.
Ebert told the Phoenix Business Journal the companies had been working on the idea for about two years.
