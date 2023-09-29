Close
Trevor’s Liquor to open 4th location in late 2024 at Paradise Valley Mall

Sep 29, 2023, 4:00 PM

(Trevor's Liquor photo)

(Trevor's Liquor photo)

BY WILLS RICE


PHOENIX — Trevor’s Liquor announced it will be opening its fourth location in late 2024 in the Paradise Valley Mall redevelopment.

The 13,700-square-foot location at the former Sears site will also feature a full-service restaurant and bar as well as an expansive outdoor patio and golf simulators, according to a press release.

“Our team is dedicated to going beyond the conventional liquor store experience to offer something that is distinctive in order to bring people together and promote a strong sense of community,” Jeff McDonald, owner and partner of Trevor’s said in the release.

“The opportunity to expand our presence to PV, which is already set to become a vital social hub for this iconic neighborhood, felt like a natural progression and fit for our brand and mission.”

Trevor’s Liquor’s first location opened in December 2020 off McDowell and Scottsdale roads and gained popularity because of the daily food trucks and a pet-friendly atmosphere.

The second location is near Scottsdale Road and Mayo Boulevard while the third location in Arcadia is still under construction an set to open in December.

“In reimagining what the site of the old Paradise Valley Mall could be, we knew that integrating a roster of premier tenants would be paramount in creating a world-class, mixed-use destination that pays homage to the legacy of its predecessor,” Mike Ebert, managing partner at RED Development said.

“Trevor’s Liquor will be a key component in building a space that becomes the heart of the community, creating a new chapter for PV’s storied history.”

