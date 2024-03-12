Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona man caught for serial bank robberies sentenced to 7 years in prison

Mar 12, 2024, 3:00 PM

James Valentine Siehien was sentenced to over seven years in prison for robbing several banks. (Pix...

James Valentine Siehien was sentenced to over seven years in prison for robbing several banks. (Pixabay Photo)

(Pixabay Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — An Arizona man was recently sentenced to over seven years in prison after pleading guilty to a string of bank robberies.

James Valentine Siehien of Tucson, 53, received 87 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona said in a press release.

Siehien pleaded guilty to one count of bank robber and two counts of armed bank robbery in March 2023.

Here’s what the bank robber did in 2021

Siehien confessed to robbing $4,000 from a Chase Bank in October 2021. He also used a fake explosive device to steal $2,740 from a PNC Bank that same month.

RELATED STORIES

Finally, in November 2021, Siehien admitted to being in possession of an axe while he robbed about $2,000 from a First Convenience Bank.

The FBI and Tucson Police Department investigated the case.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Arizona Senate President Warren Petersen, right, looks on during Gov. Katie Hobbs' 2023 State of th...

Kevin Stone

Here’s how Arizona GOP lawmakers aim to avoid Hobbs’ veto stamp on some border legislation

Arizona Republicans are continuing to push border-related legislation after Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs rejected their first bill to address the issue.

1 hour ago

American rapper Russ announced a stop at Footprint Center in Phoenix on June 8. (Live Nation Photo)...

SuElen Rivera

American rapper Russ to stop in Phoenix in June on ‘It Was You All Along’ tour

American rapper Russ announced a stop in Phoenix this summer on his upcoming tour. 

3 hours ago

A promotional photo shows a drink in an orange and white cup with a hamburger and fries on a table ...

KTAR.com

New 24-hour Whataburger set to open at fast-food hot spot in north Mesa

A new 24-hour Whataburger with a double drive-thru is set to open in a north Mesa fast-food hot spot this week.

4 hours ago

Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz. (AP File Photo/Jonathan J. Cooper)...

Associated Press

Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego begins airing TV ads for US Senate campaign

Democratic congressman Ruben Gallego has started airing the first television ads of his Arizona U.S. Senate campaign.

5 hours ago

Mugshot of Shannon Marie Jackson of Prescott Valley, Arizona, who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in...

KTAR.com

Arizona woman who claimed self-defense sentenced to 10 years for fatally shooting boyfriend

An Arizona woman who claimed self-defense after fatally shooting her boyfriend was sentenced to 10 years in prison for manslaughter.

6 hours ago

Mugshots of Grecia Romanduski Gaete Castillo, left, and Sebastian Jesus Parraguez Soto, Soto were a...

KTAR.com

3 suspects from Chile arrested in connection with north Scottsdale burglaries

A man, a woman and a teenage boy, all from Chile, have been arrested in connection with a series of burglaries in north Scottsdale.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

Arizona man caught for serial bank robberies sentenced to 7 years in prison