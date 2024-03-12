PHOENIX — An Arizona man was recently sentenced to over seven years in prison after pleading guilty to a string of bank robberies.

James Valentine Siehien of Tucson, 53, received 87 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona said in a press release.

Siehien pleaded guilty to one count of bank robber and two counts of armed bank robbery in March 2023.

Here’s what the bank robber did in 2021

Siehien confessed to robbing $4,000 from a Chase Bank in October 2021. He also used a fake explosive device to steal $2,740 from a PNC Bank that same month.

Finally, in November 2021, Siehien admitted to being in possession of an axe while he robbed about $2,000 from a First Convenience Bank.

The FBI and Tucson Police Department investigated the case.

