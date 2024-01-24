Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix man sentenced to 26 years in prison for robbery spree

Jan 24, 2024, 8:00 AM

Man puts gun on table....

Samuel Smith was sentenced to 26 years in prison for a string of armed robberies in Arizona and California in 2022. (Pexels Photo)

(Pexels Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A Phoenix man was sentenced on Monday to 26 years in prison for a string of armed robberies he committed in Arizona and California in 2022, authorities said.

Samuel Sven Smith, 28, was sentenced to 312 months in prison, coupled with a restitution order of $8,873, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California said.

He was arrested after a high-speed chase in August 2022 and pleaded guilty in May 2023 to two counts of interference with commerce by robbery and two counts of brandishing and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.

Armed robber’s 3-week reign of terror in Arizona and California

Prosecutors said from July 31, 2022, until Aug. 20, 2022, Smith committed nine armed robberies in Maricopa, Los Angeles, Orange and San Bernardino counties, specifically at one Big Lots store and a handful of PetSmart stores.

“Smith showed complete disregard for the safety of others when he went on his crime spree, threatening store employees with firearms and then opening fire on federal agents,” U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada said in a press release.

RELATED STORIES

“We cannot accept such blatant violence on our streets and my office is committed to doing all it can to protect the people of our district.”

Here’s how the armed Phoenix robber got caught

Authorities finally caught up with Smith on Aug. 20, 20022, as he exited a PetSmart in Rancho Cucamonga, California, with $400 he had just stolen. Smith then opened fire at them, prosecutors said.

Smith subsequently jumped into his vehicle and led federal officers on a high-speed chase that ended after law enforcement rammed into his vehicle.

When officers approached Smith’s car, they determined he sustained a gunshot wound underneath his chin. Smith told law enforcement who were giving him medical attention that when they rammed into his vehicle, he accidently shot himself, prosecutors said.

“This is the type of vicious career criminal that ATF’s task force in Orange County targets daily,” special agent in charge Christopher Bombardiere of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Los Angeles Field Division said in the release.

“We work with our law enforcement partners to put these offenders in prison to stop their terrorizing of our communities.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Fog is seen on Interstate 10 near Miller Road in Buckeye, Arizona, on Wednesday morning, Jan. 24, 2...

KTAR.com

Dense fog advisory issued for parts of southwest and south-central Arizona

Patches of fog created potentially dangerous driving conditions on West Valley roadways Wednesday morning.

1 hour ago

600 pounds of illegal drugs seized by DPS in southern Arizona...

Serena O'Sullivan

6 arrested after over $1 million in illicit drugs confiscated in southern Arizona

Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers seized over 600 pounds of illegal drugs last week in southern Arizona, officials announced.

3 hours ago

AZ Hugs was denied a special event permit by Tempe. (AZ Hugs Photo)...

KTAR.com

Tempe denies permit for nonprofit group offering free picnics for unhoused people

Tempe has denied a permit for a nonprofit group that offers free picnics for unhoused people, citing problems with trash and leftover drug paraphernalia.

4 hours ago

Exterior of the Tempe Eats food hall at Southern and Mill Avenues...

Kevin Stone

Tempe Eats food hall set to open with multiple dining, drinking options

Tempe Eats, a food hall with multiple dining and drinking options, is set to open its doors next week to patrons in search of variety.

4 hours ago

Headshots, with American flags in the background, of Goodyear Police Chief Santiago Rodriguez (left...

Kevin Stone

Goodyear Police Chief Santiago Rodriguez retiring after 26 years with department

Chief Santiago Rodriguez is retiring after 26 years with the Goodyear Police Department, the West Valley city announced.

4 hours ago

ABBA and Queen tribute shows are scheduled in the next two months in Phoenix. (Phoenix Symphony Pho...

Arin Ducharme

The Phoenix Symphony announces ABBA and Queen tribute shows

The Phoenix Symphony has announced tribute shows to ABBA at Symphony Hall as well as The Music of Queen at Arizona Financial Theatre.

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

Follow @KTAR923...

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

Phoenix man sentenced to 26 years in prison for robbery spree