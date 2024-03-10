Close
ARIZONA NEWS

New government spending package includes over $125 million for Arizona projects

Mar 9, 2024, 7:00 PM

Kelly and Sinema in side-by-side...

Arizona's Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema were appointed Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2023, to U.S. Senate committee roles formerly held by the late Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California. (Associated Press photos )

(Associated Press photos )

Damon Allred's Profile Picture

BY DAMON ALLRED


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Six federal government spending bills were signed into law on Saturday, and they include over $125 million worth of project funding across Arizona.

Communities across the state should see benefits in areas such as local law enforcement, flood control, western rural water, military installations and more.

Lawmakers are negotiating a second package of six bills, including defense, in an effort to have all federal agencies fully funded by a March 22 deadline, but the first six bills covering $460 billion are done with.

Democrats staved off most of the policy riders that Republicans sought to include in the package. For example, they beat back an effort to block new rules that expand access to the abortion pill mifepristone. They were also able to fully fund a nutrition program for low-income women, infants and children, providing about $7 billion for what is known as the WIC program. That’s a $1 billion increase from the previous year.

Republicans were able to keep non-defense spending relatively flat compared with the previous year. Supporters say that’s progress in an era when annual federal deficits exceeding $1 trillion have become the norm. But many Republican lawmakers were seeking much steeper cuts and more policy victories.

“I’m proud to bring these federal investments to Arizona supporting projects and priorities for our counties, cities and towns for safer and healthier communities,” said U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, an Independent and a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee.

How does the $125,887,493 from the new spending bills break down across Arizona?

– $6,086,000 across agriculture, rural development, Food and Drug Administration and related agencies, such as $3.274 million to a fire response station in Pinetop.

– $11,062,000 across commerce, justice, science and related agencies, including $3.52 million toward a “wireless integrated network radio replacement project” in Pima County.

– $10,713,000 across energy and water development and related agencies, such as $3 million to a clean energy materials center at Arizona State University.

– $19,839,008 across interior, environment and related agencies, which includes $2.25 million for a well and water treatment facility in Tucson.

– $25,900,000 across military construction, veterans affairs and related agencies, such as $8.9 million toward a water treatment plant at a Marine Corps air station in Yuma.

– $52,287,485 across transportation, housing and urban development and related agencies, including $4 million on an affordable housing development in Tucson.

“After months of work with mayors, law enforcement and community leaders, I’m proud to announce these important investments in communities across Arizona,” U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly said. “From upgrading roads and water infrastructure to giving law enforcement and firefighters the tools they need to keep communities safe, these investments will make sure we remain the best state to live, work and raise a family.”

The full breakdown of the investments across Arizona is available online.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

New government spending package includes over $125 million for Arizona projects