PHOENIX — Seven suspects have been charged with first-degree murder in the high-profile death of 16-year-old Preston Lord in Queen Creek last year.

Some are adults, some are minors and most have allegedly been involved in other instances of youth violence in the East Valley. The minors in the case are being charged as adults and all are being held on $1 million bond.

Lord was killed following a Halloween party on Oct. 28, 2023. He died two days later in a hospital. The arrests were announced over a two-day stretch last week.

Here’s what is known about each of the suspects, which will updated as more information is released:

Dominic Turner

Age: 20

Charges in Preston Lord case: First-degree murder, kidnapping.

Other youth violence cases/criminal involvement: N/A.

Taylor Sherman

Age: 19

Charges in Preston Lord case: First-degree murder, kidnapping.

Other youth violence cases/criminal involvement: Arrested on suspicion of DUI.

Treston Billey

Age: 18

Charges in Preston Lord case: First-degree murder, kidnapping, aggravated robbery.

Other youth violence cases/criminal involvement: Arrested and charged with DUI in July 2023.

William Owen Hines

Age: 18

Charges in Preston Lord case: First-degree murder, kidnapping.

Other youth violence cases/criminal involvement: Charged with two counts of aggravated assault in a December 2022 incident. Charged with assault in a November 2022 incident. Accused of vehicular assault in a July 2023 incident that left a victim injured.

Talan Renner

Age: 17

Charges in Preston Lord case: First-degree murder, kidnapping.

Other youth violence cases/criminal involvement: N/A.

Other information: Talan’s 19-year-old brother, Kyler, was arrested in connection with two 2022 assaults, one from Nov. 22 near Higley and Riggs roads and one from Dec. 3 at a downtown Gilbert parking garage. His father, 50-year-old Travis Renner, was arrested in January for allegedly possessing dangerous drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Talyn Vigil

Age: 17

Charges in Preston Lord case: First-degree murder, kidnapping.

Other youth violence cases/criminal involvement: N/A.

Jacob Meisner

Age: 17

Charges in Preston Lord case: First-degree murder, kidnapping, aggravated robbery.

Other youth violence cases/criminal involvement: N/A.

Preston Lord murder suspects have extensive juvenile criminal histories

Four of the seven suspects were arrested as minors and all seven have had previous run-ins with law enforcement in Gilbert.

The East Valley town’s police department is unable to release information identifying the suspects by name for their criminal activity as minors because of legal constraints and ongoing cases.

Here’s what the Gilbert Police Department has released about their interactions with the suspects as minors:

One suspect was arrested four times as a minor. The arrests were for alcohol consumption, disorderly conduct related to fireworks, criminal damage for doing donuts with farm equipment in a field, and an aggravated assault that wasn’t reported until January 2024. Gilbert Police also had seven other interactions with the suspect dating to 2019.

One suspect was arrested twice as a minor. One was following a fight over a girl and the other was for driving recklessly in a dirt lot.

One suspect was arrested once as a minor. That suspect had a total of three criminal involvements that led to the arrest: Twice he was caught with tobacco at school and once for shoplifting. There were another eight interactions with Gilbert Police dating to 2021.

One suspect was arrested once as a minor. The arrest was related to riding a dirt bike onto someone’s front yard. There were eight other interactions with Gilbert Police since 2017.

One suspect had one incident from 2022 where he was the driver of a car where fireworks were thrown from it. One person was arrested in that incident.

One suspect had four interactions with Gilbert Police since 2022. That suspect was not arrested as a minor. One case is still an active investigation.

The final suspect had four interactions with Gilbert Police since 2022. That suspect was not arrested as a minor. One case is still an active investigation.

