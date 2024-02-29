Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

West Valley mom accused of driving through park, injuring a child, while her kids were in truck

Feb 29, 2024, 2:30 PM

Mugshot of Brandie Gotch, who faces multiple charges for an alleged rampage against children at a P...

Brandie Gotch faces multiple charges for an alleged rampage against children at a Peoria park on Feb. 27, 2024. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)

(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – A woman was arrested Tuesday for allegedly driving her pickup truck through a West Valley park and hitting a child after she thought her kids were being bullied, authorities said.

Brandie Alexandria Gotch, 30, was taken into custody at her home around 4:30 p.m., shortly after the incident at Westgreen Park on 87th Avenue between Olive and Northern avenues, according to court records.

Gotch allegedly got into an altercation with multiple juveniles and went on a rampage after taking her four kids to their neighborhood park.

“This is still an active investigation with numerous interviews and witnesses statements still being processed,” Officer Zach Lekan of the Peoria Police Department told KTAR News 92.3 FM in an email Thursday.

What led up to incident involving kids at Peoria park?

After her arrest Tuesday, Gotch told police she confronted a group of juveniles at the park for throwing wood chips at her kids. She also said her kids have had problems with bullying at school and she thought it was continuing at the park, according to the probable cause statement for her arrest.

RELATED STORIES

The confrontation escalated, and Gotch allegedly pulled a 14-year-old boy’s hair and threatened another juvenile while wielding a sharp stick, according to witnesses who showed video of that part of the incident to police.

“Brandie was then seen going back to her vehicle, which was now occupied by her four children, and aggressively backed her vehicle towards the exit, but instead of exiting she drove forward, at a high rate of speed, towards the playground area where at least 15 juveniles were standing,” the probable cause statement says.

That’s when Gotch allegedly ran over a girl’s ankle, causing lacerations and swelling, before driving out of the park and to her home. Police were able to track Gotch down through the license plate on her Chevrolet Silverado.

Charges against Brandie Gotch explained

Gotch was booked into jail on one count of attempted first-degree murder and multiple counts of endangerment, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault on a minor. Her bond was set at $250,000.

The murder charge is for hitting the girl with her truck, and the assault charges stem from Gotch’s other interactions with children at the park, according to court documents.

The endangerment charges are for driving recklessly through the park with her children in the truck without seatbelts.

Gotch’s kids told police “they were unrestrained and were bouncing all over the vehicle,” the probable cause statement says.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

FILE - A group of migrants walk along the border in a remote part of the Arizona desert as they joi...

Associated Press

Bill in Arizona would punish migrants who enter country illegally

Republicans in Arizona are broadcasting a tough border stance with legislation aimed at punishing migrants who enter the United States illegally.

52 minutes ago

Three former Arizona Department of Education employees are accused of obtaining funds from the stat...

KTAR.com

Former Arizona education employees accused of stealing money from ESA program

Three former Arizona Department of Education employees are accused of obtaining funds from the state's school voucher program for personal use, authorities announced Thursday.

4 hours ago

An Arizona man was indicted after allegedly attempting to smuggle firearms into Mexico on Jan. 23, ...

KTAR.com

Arizona man indicted after allegedly attempting to smuggle firearms into Mexico

An Arizona man was indicted after allegedly attempting to smuggle firearms into Mexico, authorities said Tuesday.

5 hours ago

The view of a Phoenix police cruiser with yellow crime scene tape over the rear panel...

KTAR.com

Suspect claims self-defense after deadly shooting at Phoenix motel

A suspect claimed self-defense after an altercation escalated into a deadly shooting at a Phoenix motel on Wednesday evening.

6 hours ago

A still from surveillance video shows a possible abduction at a Buckeye, Arizona, gas station on Fe...

KTAR.com

Buckeye police investigating possible assault, abduction caught on surveillance video

Buckeye police are investigating a possible assault and abduction related to an incident caught on video by a gas station surveillance camera last week.

7 hours ago

Aerial view of Rinchem's new warehouse in Surprise, Arizona....

Kevin Stone

Chemical supply chain company Rinchem opens custom-built hazmat warehouse in Surprise

Rinchem, a global chemical supply chain management company, expanded its Arizona presence by opening a custom-built hazmat warehouse in the West Valley.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

West Valley mom accused of driving through park, injuring a child, while her kids were in truck