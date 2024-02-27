PHOENIX — A woman was arrested Monday for allegedly fatally shooting a man at an apartment complex in Phoenix last week, authorities said.

Tiana Hodges, 22, was booked into Fourth Avenue Jail on one count of second-degree murder.

Officers responded to a call regarding a fight at an apartment complex near Seventh and Hatcher streets around 9:30 a.m. Feb. 19, the Phoenix Police Department said.

When they arrived, a man in his 30s was found on the ground with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died. His name was not released.

Over the course of the investigation, authorities developed probable cause to arrest Hodges.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.