Man sentenced to 27 years for killing stepfather in Gilbert after Christmas dinner

Apr 26, 2024, 12:03 PM | Updated: 12:07 pm

Split panel image showing a mugshot of Michael Trevlyn Kaser, who was sentenced to more than 27 yea...

Michael Trevlyn Kaser was sentenced to more than 27 years in prison for shooting his stepfather to death in Gilbert on Christmas Day in 2022. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office and Gilbert Police Department Photos)

(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office and Gilbert Police Department Photos)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — A man was sentenced to over 27 years in prison for killing his stepfather in a 2022 Christmas Day shooting in Gilbert, authorities announced Friday.

Michael Trevlyn Kaser, 49, showed no remorse after shooting 80-year-old Michael Kinney while Kaser’s mother was in the vehicle with him, according to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office.

Kaser pleaded guilty last month to charges of second-degree murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He was sentenced Thursday to 25 years in prison for the murder charge and 2.75 years for the assault, with the terms to be served consecutively.

What are the details of 2022 Christmas Day shooting in Gilbert?

Officers responded to the scene near Recker and Warner roads on Dec. 25, 2022, around 4:30 p.m. after a car backed into a home, according to police.

The vehicle was riddled with bullets, and Kinney was slumped over in the driver’s seat. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kaser and Kinney had been arguing while the family drove back from Christmas dinner. Kaser got out the car when they got home, walked to the front of it and fired multiple shots through the windshield, prosecutors said.

He told police he hoped his stepfather was dead, according to prosecutors.

“This individual showed no remorse for his actions. He wasn’t worried about shooting his mother, who was also in the vehicle. He didn’t provide aid to his stepfather but instead continually rejoiced about what he’d done,” County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said in a press release. “This disregard for life will not go unpunished. He will be in prison for a very long time.”

