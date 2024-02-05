PHOENIX — A 20-year-old man was arrested Sunday for his alleged role in fatally shooting his stepdad in his vehicle in southwest Phoenix, authorities said.

Jorge Ramirez, of Peoria, was booked into jail on one count of second-degree murder, one count of attempted second-degree murder and one count of discharging a firearm at a nonresidential structure.

Officers responded to a call about a shooting and a vehicle crash on Saturday around 5:30 p.m. near 43rd Avenue and Buckeye Road, the Phoenix Police Department said.

When they arrived, 32-year-old Jose Angel Ruiz Leyva was found lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

How was the suspect caught in Phoenix shooting?

Witnesses said a Hispanic man in a black sedan fired about five shots, and video footage confirmed the incident, showing Ramirez exiting his vehicle and firing into his stepdad’s vehicle, according to court documents.

A records check determined Ramirez and his registered vehicle matched the descriptions provided by witnesses.

Additionally, Ramirez’s mother was with his stepdad in the passenger seat of the vehicle at the time of the shooting and told police about a prior altercation between Ramirez and the victim, according to the probable cause statement for his arrest.

During a police interview, Ramirez confessed to the shooting, citing anger over domestic violence allegations, according to the probable cause statement.

His bond was set at $1 million.

