Police seek help with homicide investigation after body found in Phoenix apartment

Feb 28, 2024

A body was found inside a Phoenix apartment on Feb. 26, 2024.

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – Police are seeking the public’s help with a homicide case after a man was found dead Monday at a Phoenix apartment complex.

Officers responded to a welfare check call at 19th and Myrtle avenues, north of Glendale Avenue, around 5 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said.

They found the body of a man with obvious signs of trauma inside an apartment. No other details about the case were made available.

The Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office is working with police on the investigation.

Anybody with information about the case is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish. Callers can remain anonymous, and tips that lead to an arrest could be eligible for a cash reward.

