Phoenix Police release video of suspect who held woman at gunpoint, shot at officers
Feb 27, 2024, 4:11 PM
(Phoenix Police Screenshot)
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department released body camera video on Tuesday of a suspect who shot at officers responding to a call of a man holding a woman at gunpoint.
Officers were called to an apartment complex near 19th Avenue and Berridge Lane, north of Bethany Home Road, around 6:30 a.m. on Feb. 13 and attempted to make contact with the man.
Footage (WARNING: Graphic content) shows the suspect, 35-year-old Edward Brown, point and shoot a gun through a backyard window at officers, who returned fire.
Brown then jumped a fence into an alley and was eventually shot by an officer. The suspect was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.
Brown was booked into jail after his release from the hospital.
The woman who was held at gunpoint was also treated for her injuries.
Police recovered a gun at the scene Brown dropped during his escape attempt.
The officers involved in the incident had 17 and 24 years of service with the department.
