Phoenix Police release video of suspect who held woman at gunpoint, shot at officers

Feb 27, 2024, 4:11 PM

Phoenix officers shot and injured a man who shot at them first on Feb. 13, 2024. (Phoenix Police Sc...

Phoenix officers shot and injured a man who shot at them first on Feb. 13, 2024. (Phoenix Police Screenshot)

(Phoenix Police Screenshot)

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department released body camera video on Tuesday of a suspect who shot at officers responding to a call of a man holding a woman at gunpoint.

Officers were called to an apartment complex near 19th Avenue and Berridge Lane, north of Bethany Home Road, around 6:30 a.m. on Feb. 13 and attempted to make contact with the man.

Footage (WARNING: Graphic content) shows the suspect, 35-year-old Edward Brown, point and shoot a gun through a backyard window at officers, who returned fire.

Brown then jumped a fence into an alley and was eventually shot by an officer. The suspect was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Brown was booked into jail after his release from the hospital.

The woman who was held at gunpoint was also treated for her injuries.

Police recovered a gun at the scene Brown dropped during his escape attempt.

The officers involved in the incident had 17 and 24 years of service with the department.

