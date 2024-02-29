Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona election officials partner with nonprofit to encourage people with autism, disabilities to vote

Feb 29, 2024, 4:35 AM

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

The mock election on Tuesday taught community members with autism and other disabilities how to vote. (KTAR News photo) Secretary of State Adrian Fontes said it's critical for people with disabilities to make their voices heard during elections. (CMD Video Productions photo) Advocates and election officials threw a mock election event to encourage people with autism and intellectual disabilities to vote Tuesday Disability rights housing advocate Arizona Denise Resnik Arizona man with disabilities learns how to vote with help of Angelica Bland People with autism encouraged to vote by Arizona election leaders Angelica Bland with Maricopa County Elections showed a visitor how to vote during a mock election on Tuesday. (CMD Video Productions photos)

PHOENIX — Maricopa County election officials showed people with autism and intellectual disabilities how to cast ballots on Tuesday afternoon as part of a program called Vote the Spectrum.

The mock election included several pieces of equipment, including a voting machine and booths. Officials walked visitors through the voting process, from signing up to dropping off a ballot.

Several groups worked together to coordinate the mock election at First Place-Phoenix, which is on Third Street between Thomas and Osborn roads. The apartment complex, which is run by First Place AZ, helps residents with disabilities.

Denise Resnik, the founder of First Place AZ, said the voting process can be overwhelming for people with disabilities.

RELATED STORIES

Social pressure, long lines, tight voting booths and overstimulating sounds can all pose hurdles, she added.

“When we think about our democracy, it is here to benefit everyone, and that includes people with disabilities,” Resnik told KTAR News 92.3 FM. “That’s why we’re working with the Secretary of State’s Office, Maricopa County Elections and the Recorder’s Office to make sure people know what accommodations can be made available to them prior to and during the elections process.”

How the mock election helped people with autism and other disabilities

First Place AZ launched Vote the Spectrum, an initiative to encourage neurodivergent people to vote, in October 2023. Campaign organizers reached out to the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office for resources and support, and the two have been close partners since.

In fact, the idea for the mock election came from Celina Olivas, the director of community outreach for the Secretary of State’s Office.

“I have family with autism,” Olivas told KTAR News 92.3 FM. “A lot of people don’t know they can vote. … It’s very important to let them know what they need.”

Setting up the mock election at First Place-Phoenix is crucial, she added.

By going through the motions of voting in a safe and familiar place, voters with autism and other disabilities can feel more confident when they’re voting in the 2024 elections, Olivas said.

“I want to encourage all the counties with the poll workers and say people with neurodiversity, they need a different approach,” Olivas said. “I want to show them how to do it.”

People with disabilities encouraged to vote in 2024 elections

Community leaders with various disability rights organizations spoke during the event.

Lauren Heimerdinger, who introduced herself as neurodiverse, said voting is essential for her and other people with disabilities.

“It puts my voice out there,” Heimerdinger said. “It helps me have a voice for those that don’t have one or aren’t able to express their voice.”

Several people advocating on behalf of their family members with disabilities also spoke about the importance of voting.

Secretary of State Adrian Fontes said he has a child with Down syndrome and autism at home.

Although 7-year-old Jude — also known as “Captain Chaos” — is too young to vote, it’s important to appreciate the rich way people with disabilities see the world, Fontes said.

“That is part of what I think is important in our elected world, in our politics,” he said. “We have to have that diversity of views.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(MCSO Photo)...

KTAR.com

Interim Maricopa County Sheriff Russ Skinner continuing efforts to deter contraband in jails

Interim Maricopa County Sheriff Russ Skinner is keeping up with plans from his predecessor on how to keep contraband out of jails.

10 minutes ago

An Alabama man was arrested Feb. 28, 2024, after being accused of sending threatening messages to e...

KTAR.com

Alabama man accused of sending threatening messages to election workers in Maricopa County

An Alabama man was arrested Wednesday after being accused of sending threatening messages to election workers in Maricopa County, authorities said.

20 minutes ago

Affordable apartment units to go up in Glendale for families, seniors...

Serena O'Sullivan

Developer breaks ground on affordable apartment units for families, seniors in Glendale

Developer Dominium held a groundbreaking for 605 affordable apartment units for families and seniors in Glendale on Tuesday.

31 minutes ago

(Arizona DPS photo)...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for 23-year-old Scottsdale man with developmental disability

A Silver Alert has been issued for a man with a developmental disability who went missing in Scottsdale on Wednesday.

5 hours ago

Preston Mark was assaulted in Park in August 2020. (FBI Photo)...

KTAR.com

Reward of up to $10,000 offered for information in death of 61-year-old Arizona man

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information about the death of a 61-year-old Arizona man in 2020.

9 hours ago

A newly released report on last year’s fatal crash involving a pickup truck and a group of bicycl...

Associated Press

Report suggests steering of vehicle that caused fatal Goodyear bicycle crash worked fine

A new report on last year’s fatal Goodyear bicycle crash has cast doubts about the driver’s claim the vehicle’s steering locked up.

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

Arizona election officials partner with nonprofit to encourage people with autism, disabilities to vote