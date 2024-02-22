Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

New Arizona Senate poll: Ruben Gallego up big over Kari Lake in race for Kyrsten Sinema’s seat

Feb 22, 2024, 9:32 AM

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

From left, U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego, Kari Lake and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema in a three-panel image

PHOENIX – A new poll on Arizona’s U.S. Senate race is good news for Democratic Congressman Ruben Gallego, bad news for Republican front-runner Kari Lake and worse news for independent incumbent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema.

Gallego, the presumed Democratic nominee, has a double-digit lead over Lake in a head-to-head showdown, according to poll results released Thursday by Noble Predictive Insights (NPI). Sinema, meanwhile, brings up the rear in a potential three-way contest.

While Lake has a large advantage over Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb in the GOP primary race (54%-21%), she trails Gallego 47%-37% in a general election matchup, according the poll, which was conducted by the Phoenix-based NPI Feb. 6-13. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.1%.

RELATED STORIES

If Sinema enters the race, it apparently would hurt Gallego more than Lake, but not enough to change the outcome. When respondents were asked for their preference in a potential three-way race, Gallego led the way at 34%, followed by Lake at 31% and Sinema at 23%.

An Emerson College poll conducted Feb. 16-19 and released Thursday showed similar results, with Gallego leading Lake 46%-39% in a head-to-head matchup, and a three-way race coming out at Gallego 36%, Lake 30% and Sinema 21%.

Will Sen. Kyrsten Sinema run again in 2024?

Sinema, an independent, hasn’t yet said if she’ll seek reelection, but she is running out of time to enter the fray.

The former Democrat would have to gather more than 42,000 signatures by April 1 to qualify for the November general election ballot.

“With the filing deadline just a few weeks away and her numbers on a downturn, I would predict that Sinema may not throw her hat in the ring for the 2024 U.S. Senate race,” NPI CEO Mike Noble said in a press release.

What does Arizona Senate poll say about independent voters?

A closer look at the NPI poll results shows Lake’s problem with independent voters.

In a head-to-head matchup, Lake trails Gallego by 18 percentage points among independents, 45%-27%.

In a potential three-way race, Sinema is the top choice among independents at 38%, followed by Gallego at 23% and Lake at 19%.

David Byler, NPI chief of research, said Lake’s allegiance to Donald Trump and the MAGA movement helps make her the GOP primary favorite, but it hurts her with independents and her own party’s moderate wing in the general election.

“There’s a chunk of moderate Republicans who would pick Gallego over Lake in a two-way matchup, Sinema over both of them in a three-way race, and a bland, generic Republican over anyone – if the GOP would nominate one,” Byler said in the release.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Brunson Lee elementary school district sign...

KTAR.com

Manhunt yields no results after shooting suspect seen going into Phoenix elementary school

A manhunt came up empty after a shooting suspect was seen running into an elementary school before students arrived Thursday morning.

3 hours ago

Chandler innovation fair 2024 East Valley...

Serena O'Sullivan

Chandler Innovation Fair to celebrate innovation with hundreds of hands-on science exhibits

The yearly Chandler Innovation Fair, which celebrates innovators and scientists of all ages in the East Valley, will return on Saturday.

5 hours ago

One Handsome Bastard photo...

Serena O'Sullivan

Old Town Scottsdale’s 1st microdistillery opens in former Blue Clover Distillery space

The space previously occupied by Blue Clover Distillery is now known as One Handsome Bastard. The name honors the late Brad Ritchie.

5 hours ago

gavel photo threatening federal...

Serena O'Sullivan

Arizona man sentenced to over 7 years for trying to traffic methamphetamine

A federal judge in Arizona sentenced a Tucson man to over seven years in prison for drug trafficking, officials announced on Wednesday.

5 hours ago

The Arizona National Guard wants help in creating its new design for its specialty license plate. (...

KTAR.com

Arizona National Guard holding contest to design license plate

The Arizona National Guard has opened a contest to let the public design its specialty license plate.

5 hours ago

Follow @kstonezone...

Sponsored Content by Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

New Arizona Senate poll: Ruben Gallego up big over Kari Lake in race for Kyrsten Sinema’s seat