Avondale Fiesta 2024: What to expect from Saturday event...

PHOENIX — Early Cinco de Mayo celebrators can dance the night away at this year’s Avondale Fiesta taking place this weekend.

The family-friendly event will celebrate South American culture through art, music and games on Saturday.

The fiesta located at Western and Central avenues is set to take place from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Parking is first come, first served. Western Avenue will be closed to traffic from Third to Sixth street between 6 a.m. Saturday to 2 a.m. Sunday.

What’s there to do at the Avondale Fiesta 2024?

The event will feature mechanical bull riding, axe throwing and face painting.

Entertainment on the main stage will showcase mariachi bands, ballet folklórico performers and more. Carnival activities and lottery games will take place at the nearby Sam Garcia Library.

Dance lessons will also teach visitors how to get some Latin flair in their steps. The dance will be a “community art piece,” according to a city announcement. Visitors will learn how to dance the salsa, bachata and cha cha.

Authentic Mexican cuisine will be served at the event via various restaurants on Western Avenue. However, food trucks and a cantina will also offer on-the-go food. Everything visitors buy from the cantina will be $7.

Some of the proceeds from the cantina will benefit Ballet Folklorico Esperanza, a nonprofit dance company that preserves Mexican culture through folkloric dances. It teaches people ages 4-18 how to build basic dance principles, such as the basics of zapateado footwork, skirt work, dance techniques and choreography. It also teaches students about Mexico’s various regional traditions and customs.

More information about the event is available online.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.