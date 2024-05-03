Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

North Rim of Grand Canyon set to reopen for 2024 season

May 3, 2024, 4:35 AM | Updated: 7:11 am

North Rim...

View from the North Rim on April 23, 2024.(Lauren Cisneros/Grand Canyon National Park photo)

(Lauren Cisneros/Grand Canyon National Park photo)

Nick Borgia's Profile Picture

BY NICK BORGIA


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park will open for the 2024 season on May 15.

The Grand Canyon Lodge, campground and mule rides are among the North Rim services that will restart that day.

The Grand Canyon Conservancy bookstore and Backcountry Information Center will also begin operations for the year.

The last day for most of the seasonal services will be Oct. 15.

What services are offered at Grand Canyon Lodge on North Rim?

The Grand Canyon Lodge offers lodging, grocery stores, retail, restaurants, showers, laundry sites and a gas station.

RELATED STORIES

The lodge dining room serves breakfast, lunch and dinner. Reservations are required for dinner service.

Information on daily Park Ranger programs will be available at the Roaring Springs Overlook kiosk.

The North Rim is scheduled to remain open for day use until Nov. 30, although that is subject to change due to winter conditions.

The Backcountry Information Center will close on Oct. 31.

When State Route 67 closes for the winter, the North Rim is accessible to the public only via non-motorized travel.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Woman accused of manslaughter after fatal crash with motorcyclist....

KTAR.com

Woman who was allegedly impaired arrested after fatal crash with motorcyclist in Phoenix

A woman believed to be under the influence of drugs was arrested after a fatal crash with a motorcyclist in Phoenix on Thursday, authorities said.

1 hour ago

Vineyard Towne Center...

Nick Borgia

Vestar announces Phase 2 groundbreaking for Vineyard Towne Center in Queen Creek

Vestar announced that it will break ground on Phase 2 of construction for Vineyard Towne Center in Queen Creek on May 20.

3 hours ago

Smart Fare town halls: Valley Metro to teach riders about resources...

KTAR.com

Valley Metro hosting town halls to inform riders about new Smart Fare system

Want to learn about the Valley Metro's new fare system? Attend one of the 15 Smart Fare town halls scheduled around the metro Phoenix area.

3 hours ago

Avondale Fiesta 2024: What to expect from Saturday event...

Serena O'Sullivan

Avondale Fiesta returns Saturday to kick off Cinco de Mayo celebrations

Can't wait for Sunday's Cinco de Mayo celebrations? Practice your salsa moves early at Avondale Fiesta 2024, which takes place on Saturday.

3 hours ago

Electric vehicles are on display at an Electrify Expo festival...

KTAR.com

Electrify Expo, a 2-day electric vehicle festival, is pulling into Glendale this weekend

Electrify Expo, which bills itself as the world's largest electric vehicle festival, is speeding into Glendale this weekend for the first time.

11 hours ago

File phot of a Mesa police SUV. A suspect shot by police near Hohokam Stadium in Mesa was pronounce...

KTAR.com

Suspect dies after getting shot by police near Hohokam Stadium in Mesa

A suspect shot by police near Hohokam Stadium in Mesa was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

North Rim of Grand Canyon set to reopen for 2024 season