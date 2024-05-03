North Rim of Grand Canyon set to reopen for 2024 season

PHOENIX — The North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park will open for the 2024 season on May 15.

The Grand Canyon Lodge, campground and mule rides are among the North Rim services that will restart that day.

The Grand Canyon Conservancy bookstore and Backcountry Information Center will also begin operations for the year.

The last day for most of the seasonal services will be Oct. 15.

What services are offered at Grand Canyon Lodge on North Rim?

The Grand Canyon Lodge offers lodging, grocery stores, retail, restaurants, showers, laundry sites and a gas station.

The lodge dining room serves breakfast, lunch and dinner. Reservations are required for dinner service.

Information on daily Park Ranger programs will be available at the Roaring Springs Overlook kiosk.

The North Rim is scheduled to remain open for day use until Nov. 30, although that is subject to change due to winter conditions.

The Backcountry Information Center will close on Oct. 31.

When State Route 67 closes for the winter, the North Rim is accessible to the public only via non-motorized travel.

