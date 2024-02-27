Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Avondale elementary school teacher wins Bruce and Gaydos’ teacher tribute

Feb 27, 2024, 4:15 AM

Side by side image of teacher and his quarters....

An Avondale elementary school teacher was named KTAR News 92.3 FM's Outspoken with Bruce and Gaydos' Pay Tribute to a Teacher winner for January. (Canyon Breeze Elementary School and Joseph Schaefer photos)

(Canyon Breeze Elementary School and Joseph Schaefer photos)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A West Valley elementary school teacher was named KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Outspoken with Bruce and Gaydos’ Pay Tribute to a Teacher winner for January, presented by Your Valley Toyota Dealers.

Joseph Schaefer is an educator at Canyon Breeze Elementary School in Avondale.

With years of experience, he has cultivated one of the best music programs in the West Valley, prompting one letter writer to nominate Mr. Schaefer for a $2,500 prize.

“I love how the fact that music gives them a chance to just try something new. Outside of just the seeing part, as well,” Schaefer told KTAR News 92.3 FM.

“You get to pick up an instrument, you get to hold it, you get to feel it, you get to learn about it and it’s just a good thing to have just to be exposed to it.”

Schaefer’s contributions, without question, is more than anyone can ask for from an individual.

The teacher spearheads the drama club, and volunteers for after-school activities and events, amplifying his commitment to student enrichment.

When questioned about what he’d do with the prize money, the tale is as old as time. He intends to put the money back into his classroom.

“I’ll use half of that to put into the play, maybe upgrade the sound system a little bit, makes things a little bit easier for us,” Schaefer said.

“The other half of that I’ll put right into the eSports room. I’m thinking to myself a nice Street Fighter arcade cabinet.”

