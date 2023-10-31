Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Mesa elementary school teacher wins Gaydos and Chad’s teacher tribute

Oct 30, 2023, 8:00 PM

student and teacher smiling in photo...

A Mesa elementary school teacher was named KTAR News 92.3 FM's The Gaydos and Chad Show's Pay Tribute to a Teacher winner for September. (Andrea Becker Photo)

(Andrea Becker Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A Mesa elementary school teacher was named KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Gaydos and Chad Show’s Pay Tribute to a Teacher winner for September, presented by Your Valley Toyota Dealers.

Andrea Becker is a self-contained autism teacher for grades 3-6 at Salk Elementary School near Power and Brown roads. This year marks ten years of teaching for Becker.

She’s a compassionate advocate for her students, prompting one letter writer to nominate her for a $2,500 prize.

Becker said her responsibility is to bring children up to speed and into a general education setting.

RELATED STORIES

“Despite the common thought about children with autism, they have a lot of empathy,” Becker said.

“Like today was kind of a rough day for some other reasons, and I had a couple of kids just come up and give me a hug, give me some love. We have such a family atmosphere in my classroom.”

Using the $2,500 she received, Becker intends to take her children to the beach.

She also wants to share some of the grant money with her aides, who she said have helped her tremendously.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Photo by Phoenix fire....

KTAR.com

Out-of-control barbecue sparks residential fire, extensive damage to Phoenix home

Firefighters battled a house fire sparked by an out-of-control barbecue grill Monday afternoon in northwest Phoenix.

1 hour ago

File photo of a Phoenix crime scene. Isaiah Petite was killed in a shooting near 15th Avenue and Bu...

KTAR.com

Police ask public for help after fatal shooting in south-central Phoenix

Detectives are asking the public for information about a fatal shooting Sunday night in south-central Phoenix.

3 hours ago

Singer Scott Stapp of Creed performs at the Wiltern Theatre on May 15, 2012 in Los Angeles, Califor...

KTAR.com

Creed making tour stop in Phoenix on ‘Summer of ’99’ tour next year

Fans of Creed will be able to greet the band "With Arms Wide Open" when it makes a tour stop in Phoenix next year.

4 hours ago

Jacob Zerkle of Bowie, Arizona, pleaded guilty on Oct. 30, 2023, to two felony charges for his role...

KTAR.com

Arizona man pleads guilty to 2 felonies related to Jan. 6 Capitol breach

An Arizona man pleaded guilty Monday to two felony charges for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, breach of the U.S. Capitol, federal authorities said.

4 hours ago

A protestor holds a sign at a Women's March rally outside the Arizona Capitol on Oct. 8, 2022, in P...

Associated Press

Doctors could revive bid to block Arizona ban on abortions for genetic abnormality

A federal appeals court revived a bid to block an Arizona law that punishes doctors who perform abortions solely because of a fetal genetic abnormality.

5 hours ago

Multiple old sticks of dynamite were detonated Oct. 25, 2023, after being found on the side of a cl...

Kevin Stone

Boom! Old sticks of dynamite found in side of Arizona cliff, detonated safely

Multiple old sticks of dynamite were safely detonated last week after being found on the side of a cliff in northern Arizona, authorities said.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

Mesa elementary school teacher wins Gaydos and Chad’s teacher tribute