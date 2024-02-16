Suspect sought in Phoenix hit-and-run that killed 59-year-old woman
(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)
PHOENIX — Police are seeking a suspect accused in a hit-and-run that killed a 59-year-old woman in Phoenix on Friday morning.
Officers responded to the area near 41st Avenue and Indian School Road around 6:40 a.m. and found Maria Ramos suffering from injuries sustained during a car accident, according to the Phoenix Police Department.
Ramos is said to have been walking across Indian School Road outside of the crosswalk when she was hit by a vehicle driving east.
A secondary collision happened westbound and the car that hit Ramos left the scene.
Ramos was taken to a hospital and died there from her injuries.
Anyone with information on the second car that left the scene is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-948-6377 for English or 480-837-8446 for Spanish.
