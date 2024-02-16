Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Suspect sought in Phoenix hit-and-run that killed 59-year-old woman

Feb 16, 2024, 3:00 PM

Police are seeking the suspect in a fatal Phoenix hit-and-run on Feb. 16, 2024. (Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Police are seeking a suspect accused in a hit-and-run that killed a 59-year-old woman in Phoenix on Friday morning.

Officers responded to the area near 41st Avenue and Indian School Road around 6:40 a.m. and found Maria Ramos suffering from injuries sustained during a car accident, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Ramos is said to have been walking across Indian School Road outside of the crosswalk when she was hit by a vehicle driving east.

RELATED STORIES

A secondary collision happened westbound and the car that hit Ramos left the scene.

Ramos was taken to a hospital and died there from her injuries.

Anyone with information on the second car that left the scene is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-948-6377 for English or 480-837-8446 for Spanish.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

A crash shut down US 60 (Grand Avenue) near 163rd Avenue, officials said. (Arizona Department of Tr...

Serena O'Sullivan

Eastbound US 60 shut down in Surprise due to crash

Eastbound US 60 closed near 163rd Avenue due to a crash on Thursday afternoon, ADOT announced on Twitter, formerly known as X.

16 minutes ago

Jordan Spieth of the United States chips onto the fifth green during the third round of the WM Phoe...

Associated Press

Thunderbirds weighing WM Phoenix Open changes after chaotic 2024 tournament

The Thunderbirds, who operate the WM Phoenix Open, plan to spend the next 11 months looking for ways to implement changes after the tournament nearly veered out of control last week.

52 minutes ago

William Murray poses for his mugshot....

KTAR.com

Man who was held but released after fatal shooting in Phoenix arrested 2 months later

A man was arrested Friday in connection with a fatal shooting near a car wash in Phoenix last year.

3 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Maricopa County Supervisor shares why he won’t run for reelection

Clint Hickman announced Thursday he would not seek reelection to the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors. Hickman joined The Mike Broomhead Show to share more. Video: Felisa Cárdenas and Arin Shae/KTAR News

5 hours ago

black and white stock image of an empty prison cell shot through the bars...

KTAR.com

Phoenix man who sexually abused daughters for years could spend rest of life in prison

A Phoenix father who sexually abused a daughter and stepdaughter throughout their childhoods faces the possibility of life in prison.

5 hours ago

Chart showing the forecast high and low temperatures for Phoenix for Feb. 16-22, 2024...

Kevin Stone

80 degrees? Phoenix could reach mark over Presidents Day weekend

The Valley could soon see 80 degrees for the first time this year as temperatures warm up through a tranquil and sunny holiday weekend.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

FanDuel

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

Suspect sought in Phoenix hit-and-run that killed 59-year-old woman