Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Authorities seeking help after woman found dead in desert east of Valley

Feb 15, 2024, 4:00 PM | Updated: 4:02 pm

Nicoleta Hamlett, 34, was located in an area near Queen Valley on Feb. 1, 2024. (Pinal County Sheri...

Nicoleta Hamlett, 34, was located in an area near Queen Valley on Feb. 1, 2024. (Pinal County Sheriff's Office Photo)

(Pinal County Sheriff's Office Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Authorities are asking for the public’s help after a woman was found dead in a desert area east of the Valley earlier this month.

Nicoleta Hamlett, 34, was located in an area near Queen Valley on Feb. 1, according to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office. Queen Valley is about 60 miles east of downtown Phoenix.

Hamlett was known to spend time in downtown Phoenix and Tempe, but other information about her was scarce.

RELATED STORIES

PCSO said it was working with her family to gather more on her last known whereabouts.

Anyone with information on Hamlett’s death is asked to call PCSO at 520-866-5111, or Silent Witness at 480-948-6377 for English or 480-837-8446 for Spanish.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Mesa Police need the public's help in identifying this suspect from a May 29, 2023, youth violence ...

KTAR.com

Police seeking 3rd suspect in Mesa youth violence case from 2023

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a third suspect in a 2023 Mesa youth violence case.

2 hours ago

Eddie Meadows and Tara Montgomery were arrested Feb. 8, 2024, after detectives found human skulls, ...

KTAR.com

2 arrested after human skulls, firearms, stolen vehicles found at Mesa auto shop

Two people were arrested after human skulls, firearms and stolen vehicles were found at a Mesa auto shop, authorities said. 

3 hours ago

(Photo by Courtney Pedroza/Getty Images)...

Jim Sharpe

The anti-American Anthony Kern crazy continues in Arizona

KTAR News host Jim Sharpe believes that Arizona legislators suggesting election plans that don't allow for the will of voters should find a new country.

4 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Maricopa County Supervisor Clint Hickman decides not to run again

Mike Broomhead reacts to the breaking news of Maricopa County Supervisor Clint Hickman announcing he’s not running again for his position. Video: Felisa Cárdenas and Ed Cole/KTAR News

5 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Anti-American, crazy rigged election noise continues in Arizona

After nearly four years of contentious debates surrounding election integrity in Arizona, an examination of the recent legislative proposition by Sen. Anthony Kern is warranted. In Thursday’s Sharper Point commentary, Jim Sharpe contends that the proposed bill appears to run counter to quintessential American principles. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News Photos: Anthony Kern/Facebook; […]

5 hours ago

Iconic entertainer Jennifer Lopez will make a stop in Phoenix on July 9, 2024, during her "This Is ...

KTAR.com

Jennifer Lopez announces Phoenix stop this summer on first tour in 5 years

Iconic entertainer Jennifer Lopez announced a stop at Footprint Center in Phoenix this summer on her upcoming "This Is Me ... Now The Tour!"

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

...

Sanderson Ford

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

Authorities seeking help after woman found dead in desert east of Valley