PHOENIX — Authorities are asking for the public’s help after a woman was found dead in a desert area east of the Valley earlier this month.

Nicoleta Hamlett, 34, was located in an area near Queen Valley on Feb. 1, according to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office. Queen Valley is about 60 miles east of downtown Phoenix.

Hamlett was known to spend time in downtown Phoenix and Tempe, but other information about her was scarce.

PCSO said it was working with her family to gather more on her last known whereabouts.

Anyone with information on Hamlett’s death is asked to call PCSO at 520-866-5111, or Silent Witness at 480-948-6377 for English or 480-837-8446 for Spanish.

