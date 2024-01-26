Jennifer Longdon resigns from Arizona House of Representatives...

Close
Arizona state Rep. Jennifer Longdon resigns to pursue ‘new career opportunity’

Jan 25, 2024, 5:00 PM

Representative Jennifer Longdon submitted her resignation letter, officials announced Thursday.

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


PHOENIX — Arizona House Democrats announced Rep. Jennifer Longdon is stepping down on Friday.

Longdon, a Democrat, said she is grateful for the trust and support of her constituents in her resignation letter, which she submitted to Speaker of the House Ben Toma.

“As I transition from this role, I remain committed to supportive the well-being and prosperity of he people of Arizona,” Longdon said. “I am proud of the accomplishments we have been able to achieve thus far.”

What part of Arizona did Jennifer Longdon represent?

Longdon represented Arizona’s fifth legislative district, which covers a strip of northern Phoenix near the border with Scottsdale, since Jan. 9, 2023.

Prior to that, Longdon represented District 24 from 2019 to 2023. There are almost 235,000 people in District 24, which includes portions of Glendale and west Phoenix, according to the AZ IRC Official Legislative Map.

While announcing her departure, Arizona House Democrats honored Longdon’s legislative work.

“Representative Longdon has been one of Arizona’s most effective and compassionate leaders, both inside and outside the Legislature,” the Thursday announcement said. “On the issues of gun violence prevention and advocating for the rights of those living with disabilities, there is no stronger voice.”

A drive-by shooting paralyzed Longdon in 2004. Her website says she is passionate about gun control, public safety and protecting people with disabilities. She was chair of the Ad Hoc Committee on Abuse and Neglect of Vulnerable Adults.

“On behalf of our caucus and the constituents she has served so well, we are grateful for her work and the lives she has impacted,” Arizona House Democrats announced. “We will miss her presence but we also know that her work will continue and that great things lie ahead.”

What’s next for Arizona Democrats?

Longdon’s letter didn’t say why she is resigning. However, a social media post from Arizona House Democrats said she is resigning to pursue an “exciting new career opportunity.” An announcement on what that new job will entail will come soon.

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors will appoint a citizen panel to help find a replacement for Longdon, with the panel being required to submit three names of qualified electors to the board within 21 days.

The board will then consider the list of electors and choose a person to fill the vacancy by a majority vote.

Arizona state Rep. Jennifer Longdon resigns to pursue ‘new career opportunity’