Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA EDUCATION NEWS

GOP slams Gov. Katie Hobbs’ stance on ESA accountability day of State of the State 2024 speech

Jan 9, 2024, 4:05 AM | Updated: 8:31 am

State of the State 2024 speech...

ESA advocated protested on the Arizona Capitol lawn before Gov. Katie Hobbs delivered her speech Monday. (Balin Overstolz McNair Photo/Serena O'Sullivan Photo)

(Balin Overstolz McNair Photo/Serena O'Sullivan Photo)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Despite calls for cooperation, Arizona’s next legislative session is starting with conflict over ESA vouchers. Republicans voiced their disagreement with Gov. Katie Hobbs’ position before and after her State of the State 2024 speech on Monday afternoon.

Advocates for Empowerment Scholarship Accounts (ESA) kicked off the day with a 10:30 a.m. rally on the Capitol lawn. They carried signs with messages like “Thriving with ESA,” “We don’t co-parent with the government” and “Keep Katie’s hands off my future.”

The rally came on the heels of Hobbs’ Jan. 2 announcement of an eight-point plan to regulate and monitor the ESA program.

RELATED STORIES

Arizona State Senator Jake Hoffman, who represents Arizona’s 15th district, spoke during the Monday morning rally.

“We’re here today to talk about Katie Hobbs’ abhorrent plan to regulate by death by a thousand cuts the Empowerment Scholarship Accounts out of existence,” Hoffman said.

Vouchers have helped hundreds of thousands of people while government-run schools fail Arizona children, he added.

“Katie Hobbs and Arizona democrats want to force children into a failing educational model that is currently leaving 62% of our state’s children lacking grade-level proficiency,” Hoffman said.

Arizona Speaker of the House opposes governor’s stance on ESA accountability

Arizona Speaker of the House Ben Toma spoke out against Hobbs’ education stance before she entered the House floor. However, Hobbs reinforced her desire to rein in ESAs during her State of the State 2024 speech.

“We must address the lack of accountability and transparency in Arizona’s ESA program,” Hobbs said during her 2 p.m. address.

She cited various “unacceptable” uses of taxpayer money under the program, including ski passes, luxury car driving lessons and water park admissions.

“It is our responsibility as stewards of this state to put in place guardrails to ensure taxpayer dollars dedicated to education are used properly,” Hobbs said. “Without these guardrails, waste, fraud and abuse take root and thrive.”

In response, Toma and Arizona Senate President Warren Petersen released a 4-minute video. They critiqued her policies on housing, immigration and education.

GOP rebuttal came 2 hours after Hobbs’ State of the State 2024 speech

Toma referred to her ESA stance as an “outrageous assault” on Arizona parents and children.

Toma said he wanted to protect the ability for every child in the state to be in a great school — not trapped in a bad one. He added that he wanted to drain the “politics and virtue signaling” out of the classroom and focus on reading, writing, math and civics.

“This program has garnered national recognition for education excellence,” Toma said. “I will not allow roll back or limit enabled academic achievements for thousands of Arizona kids, no matter their ZIP code or household income.”

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Balin Overstolz McNair contributed to this report.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona Education News

Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne believes Gov. Katie Hobbs has shifted her view on th...

KTAR.com

Horne believes Hobbs has shifted view on Arizona’s universal school voucher program

Despite not agreeing with most of Katie Hobbs' universal school voucher program plan she released last week, Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne does believe the governor has shifted her view on the program for the better in the past year.

21 hours ago

State to receive monies to support Arizona school infrastructure...

KTAR.com

Arizona to receive funding to support state’s school infrastructure

Arizona has become one of eight states to receive a Supporting America's School Infrastructure grant of nearly $5 million.

2 days ago

Aerial view of Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, Arizona...

Kevin Stone

Grand Canyon University, already fined $37.7M, faces new federal inquiry

Another front has opened in the battle between the federal government and Phoenix-based Grand Canyon University.

4 days ago

Arizona Conservatory for the Arts teacher accused of sexual crimes...

Serena O'Sullivan

Phoenix police arrest teacher accused of having inappropriate relationship with student

Phoenix police arrested a Spanish teacher at the Arizona Conservatory for the Arts on suspicion of sexually abusing a minor, officials said.

5 days ago

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs revealed her ESA program plan on Jan. 2, 2024. (Photo by Michael Loccisano...

KTAR.com

Arizona Gov. Hobbs announces ESA plan designed to increase accountability, transparency

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs revealed on Tuesday her universal school voucher program plan to improve accountability and transparency.

7 days ago

Grand Canyon University was sued by the Federal Trade Commission on Dec. 27, 2023, over deceptive m...

KTAR.com

GCU facing lawsuit from FTC over deceptive advertising, illegal telemarketing

The Federal Trade Commission filed a lawsuit Wednesday accusing Grand Canyon University of deceptive advertising and illegal telemarketing.

12 days ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

Follow @KTAR923...

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

Follow @KTAR923...

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

GOP slams Gov. Katie Hobbs’ stance on ESA accountability day of State of the State 2024 speech