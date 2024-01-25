Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Queen Creek leaders comment on Preston Lord investigation, teen violence in the East Valley

Jan 25, 2024, 4:35 AM

Death of Preston Lord: Queen Creek leaders share updates...

Randy Brice, left, is Queen Creek's first chief of police. Julia Wheatley, left, is the mayor of Queen Creek. (Town of Queen Creek Photos/via Facebook)

(Town of Queen Creek Photos/via Facebook)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Queen Creek Mayor Julia Wheatley and QCPD Chief of Police Randy Brice joined KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Gaydos and Chad Show on Wednesday to speak about the way the death of Preston Lord has impacted the community.

“Every story I’ve heard about him, just an incredible, remarkable human being,” Wheatley said. “It’s important that we honor him.”

Queen Creek PD submitted charges against seven suspects in the Lord case to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office (MCAO) on Dec. 29. The list of names included adults and minors, though no suspects have been named.

“We have hundreds of people that we’ve had to talk to. Over 300 tips that we’ve had to manage,” Brice said. “There are people working hard to get us the information that we need. On the other side of that is there’s so much misinformation that’s out there that has really complicated the situation.”

What was hard about investigating the death of Preston Lord?

“It really has been a jigsaw puzzle since day one,” Brice said. “These investigators have taken one piece of evidence that leads to another, which leads to another.”

He acknowledged public frustration over the speed at which the murder investigation has progressed.

RELATED STORIES

“I know it frustrates everybody,” he said. “‘Why is it taking so long?'”

With so much evidence to sift through, piecing together a cohesive picture of what happened requires complex work, he said.

Is it safe for teens to go out in the East Valley?

Wheatley acknowledged the safety concerns swirling in the minds of many parents and teens in the East Valley.

“We continue to have additional officers in areas where our teens like to be and like to hang out, whether it’s restaurants or shopping areas,” Wheatley said. “I know when I drive around weekend nights, it’s very reassuring to see our officers are out there and making sure our kids are safe.”

Brice said communication between town officials and the public is essential. He’s been in close contact with Lord’s family.

“We continue to reach out to them regularly to make sure they’re updated on the case,” he said. “They’re extraordinary people. They have been nothing but supportive.”

Where is the Preston Lord murder investigation now?

Brice said it can be tricky for police chiefs to provide the public with detailed updates since they want to avoid hindering the MCAO’s legal efforts.

“Arrests are great, but we need to get to that point where we get a prosecution,” he said.

Although his department submitted charges to MCAO, their investigation is far from over, he added.

“We’re still waiting for a few things: medical examiner’s report and other things,” Brice said. “We are moving quickly on all ends to make sure we get what needs to be done, but do it right the first time.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Blurry image of an emergency vehicle or ambulance with lights on at night...

KTAR.com

Phoenix man killed in collision after allegedly running red light in Chandler

A Phoenix man was killed in a collision after allegedly running a red light in Chandler on Tuesday night, authorities said.

9 minutes ago

The unity walk will go down Jan. 27, 2024 at Tempe Beach Park. (City of Tempe Photo)...

Arin Ducharme

Annual Unity Walk at Tempe Beach Park returns Saturday

Tempe will again host several neighboring communities for the annual Regional Unity Walk on Saturday.

1 hour ago

Sinema walking out of door....

Tom Kuebel

Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema discusses details of comprehensive border bill

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema stated on the Mike Broomhead Show on Wednesday that the details of the border legislation she has been negotiating could be released as early as this week.

3 hours ago

Legs of people country dancing wearing boots and jeans...

Arin Ducharme

Foley Ranch Boots & BBQ country venue coming to Desert Ridge in Phoenix

This Friday, Foley Ranch Boots & BBQ will officially open at Desert Ridge Marketplace in north Phoenix.

3 hours ago

Tumerico in Tucson was ranked as the No. 1 place to eat in the nation by Yelp. They were tops among...

Tom Kuebel

7 Arizona-based restaurants make Yelp’s Top 100 placed to eat list, 3 in Phoenix metro

Seven restaurants in Arizona made the Yelp Top 100 places to eat list, including the No. 1 overall restaurant called Tumerico in Tucson.

4 hours ago

Although police made the arrests while investigating two teen violence cases, the two people arrest...

Serena O'Sullivan

Gilbert PD arrests 2 adults for drug charges while investigating teen violence cases from 2022

Gilbert PD arrested Travis Renner, 50, and Kiara Holsapple, 20, for drug charges while investigating teen violence cases from 2022.

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(KTAR News Graphic)...

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

...

Dierdre Woodruff

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

Follow @KTAR923...

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

Queen Creek leaders comment on Preston Lord investigation, teen violence in the East Valley