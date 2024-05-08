Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Speed a factor in crash that killed 21-year-old motorcycle rider in Phoenix

May 8, 2024, 4:21 PM

File photo Phoenix police vehicles behind yellow crime scene tape at night....

A 21-year-old man died in a motorcycle collision on May 7, 2024. (Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Speed was a factor in a crash that left a motorcycle rider dead in Phoenix on Tuesday evening, authorities said.

Pablo Villa Jr., 21, was driving his motorcycle northbound on 91st Avenue when he struck a vehicle making a left turn onto Osborn Road around 7:20 p.m., according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Officers attempted lifesaving measures on Villa but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

RELATED STORIES

The driver of the other vehicle remained at the collision scene.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

No other information was available.

