PHOENIX — Speed was a factor in a crash that left a motorcycle rider dead in Phoenix on Tuesday evening, authorities said.

Pablo Villa Jr., 21, was driving his motorcycle northbound on 91st Avenue when he struck a vehicle making a left turn onto Osborn Road around 7:20 p.m., according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Officers attempted lifesaving measures on Villa but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle remained at the collision scene.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

No other information was available.

