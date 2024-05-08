PHOENIX — A suspect is dead after a shooting involving the Chandler Police Department on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

Officers responded to a domestic violence call in the area of McClintock Road and Chandler Boulevard around 1:30 p.m., police said.

The suspect is deceased. No officers were injured, authorities said.

Police said they’re looking into the incident.

“We are in the initial stages of our investigation and we will provide an update at a later time,” police announced on social media.

This is a developing story.

