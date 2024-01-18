Queen Creek Police Chief says justice for Preston Lord on the way...

Close
ARIZONA NEWS

‘There will be arrests’ in Preston Lord’s murder investigation, Queen Creek police chief vows

Jan 17, 2024, 8:00 PM | Updated: 8:02 pm

Queen Creek Police Chief Randy Brice, left, spoke to the town council, right. (Town of Queen Creek Photos)

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


PHOENIX — Justice for Preston Lord is on the way, Queen Creek Police Chief Randy Brice said during a Wednesday town meeting.

He said the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office is still processing the charges Queen Creek police submitted on Dec. 28 against seven suspects.

Brice added that although he would like to provide more details to the public, he can’t compromise the integrity of the investigation.

“We will provide the details when we can, but we have to focus on the process,” he said.

Brice said the lengthy legal process is essential to ensure justice is served.

“We focused on providing a submittal that would allow the county attorney the time to properly consider the facts of the case and the requested charges we submitted,” Brice said.

However, the investigation is far from over. QCPD is currently processing around over 300 tips, he said.

There will be arrests, Queen Creek police chief says

“An arrest is not enough,” Brice said. “This route that we have taken in submitting the charges the way we have is the most likely option for us to get a conviction.”

He also thanked the Queen Creek community for rallying behind Lord, a 16-year-old who died after a violent gang attack on Oct. 28.

“Arrests are coming. We will bring justice to the family,” Brice said.

He also addressed the community members in the room who wore orange hoodies, which represent solidarity with teen violence victims. Orange was Lord’s favorite color — and many of the hoodies have the message #JusticeForPrestonLord written on the back.

“As I walked in, to see the sea of orange is a wonderful thing,” Brice said. “All the efforts that have been done on behalf of Preston has certainly been a boon to law enforcement.”

He was referencing the many marches, rallies and initiatives to stop teen violence in the East Valley. The community’s outpouring of support for youth reiterates the importance of working together, he added.

“This is not a police only problem. This is an all of us problem,” Brice said.

Some members of the public carried small orange candles to commemorate Lord. Queen Creek Mayor Julia Wheatley, who placed one of these candles in front of her seat, reiterated Brice’s message.

Wheatley said she met with Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell earlier this month to discuss the investigation.

“I am absolutely confident they will prosecute to the fullest extent of the law for such a senseless act of violence that took a precious young life,” she said.

