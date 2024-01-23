PHOENIX — An Arizona man was shot and killed during a struggle over his gun last week after he opened fire at a party he’d been told to leave, authorities said.

Deputies responded to a shooting call in the community of Doney Park, northeast of Flagstaff, around 11:30 p.m. Thursday and found two people with gunshot wounds, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Department said in a press release Tuesday.

David Navela was pronounced dead at the scene. The other wounded person, whose name wasn’t released, was taken to a Flagstaff hospital, where he was treated and released.

What led up to fatal shooting in Doney Park?

Detectives learned that Navela had been at a small gathering at his neighbor’s residence when he got into an argument and was asked to leave.

He went home and retrieved a handgun before returning to the party and shooting the other victim, CCSO said.

Navela then followed two people who retreated into a bedroom. He was shot during a struggle for possession of the gun with one of the people, CCSO said.

No other details were made available. The investigation is ongoing.

