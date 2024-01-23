Gilbert man rearrested in 2022 fatal shooting of Mesa teen

PHOENIX — A suspect was arrested a second time for his alleged involvement in a 2022 fatal shooting of an 18-year-old at an apartment party in Mesa, authorities said.

Joe Rim of Gilbert, 22, was booked into jail Friday on one count of second-degree murder. Rim was previously arrested in the case in 2022 but was released without being indicted.

The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office referred the charges back to the Mesa Police Department, believing that additional investigation could yield more information, County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said at a press conference in June.

Unraveling the events of the deadly November 2022 night in Mesa

Police responded to a shooting near Dobson Road and Southern Avenue around 5 a.m. on Nov. 6. Upon arrival, they found Stephen Jacobo with a gunshot wound to his neck, according to court documents.

During the course of the investigation, detectives said a handful of witnesses identified Rim as the shooter, according to the probable cause statement for his arrest.

One witness, who says she was present at the time of the shooting, said Jacobo and the defendant were in the same room, when Jacobo saw Rim’s firearm on his waistband and asked to see it, according to the probable cause statement. For an unknown reason, the request appeared to make Rim upset.

After a brief scuffle, Jacobo told Rim he “just wanted to see the gun.” According to court documents, a witness observed the defendant say, “You want to see what I got?” and fired his gun.

Another witness, who was sleeping at the time of the shooting, said he came out of his room after hearing gunfire. He asked the defendant who shot the victim, to which Rim replied, “I did. Don’t call the cops,” according to court documents.

Rim is being held on a $750,000 bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for Thursday.

