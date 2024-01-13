Police officer suffers minor injuries in shooting in Phoenix

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred near 14th Street and McDowell Road on Friday night.

A police officer was taken to a hospital because he suffered minor injuries during the incident.

A man, whom police did not immediately identify, also was being treated at a hospital for serious injuries.

According to police, officers arrived at a domestic violence call at an apartment complex near 1400 E. Brill St. around 8 p.m.

The caller told police that a man was trying to enter an apartment by kicking in the front door while holding a knife. Before police arrived, the man walked into a nearby alley.

After officers arrived, they searched the area and found a man they believed to be the suspect from the apartment complex. Police gave the man verbal commands but he did not respond and began to flee the officers.

The officers chased him and continued to give commands while utilizing less-lethal tools.

When the man got to the area of 15th and Brill streets, he produced a what was believed to be a handgun and pointed it at the officers.

At about 8:17 p.m., an officer discharged his shotgun at the man, striking him.

At the same time, an officer driving a marked patrol Tahoe drove at the man, striking him and ending the threat.

The man was detained and then taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The handgun the man was holding was later determined to be a pellet gun made to look like a semi-automatic handgun.

The officer who drove the patrol Tahoe was also taken to a hospital for minor injuries.

An investigation revealed the man who was initially trying to force entry into the apartment was not the same man who fled police and pointed a handgun at them.

The suspect from the initial domestic violence call is still at large.

