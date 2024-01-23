Exchange of gunfire after dispute kills 2 in Phoenix, police say...

PHOENIX — Two older adults are dead after an argument triggered an exchange of gunfire, officials announced Tuesday.

Officers with the Phoenix Police Department arrived to a home near 43rd and Peoria avenues at around 5:20 p.m. on Monday.

They found 61-year-old Martin Lewis with at least one gunshot wound, police said. Fire department officials pronounced him dead at the scene.

Other officers searched the home and found Richard Hall, the home’s owner, who was in his late 80s. He also had at least one gunshot wound, Phoenix PD said.

Officials pronounced Hall dead on the scene, as well.

What led up to the exchange of gunfire?

Phoenix PD’s announcement didn’t specify the relationship between Lewis and Hall.

However, police said the two men were involved in a heated dispute that escalated to violence.

The two exchanged gunfire, injuring one another with gunshot wounds during the fight, police said.

