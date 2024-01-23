Close
ARIZONA NEWS

2 dead in Phoenix after dispute leads to exchange of gunfire

Jan 23, 2024, 4:00 PM

Exchange of gunfire after dispute kills 2 in Phoenix, police say...

(Adobe Stock Photo)

(Adobe Stock Photo)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


PHOENIX — Two older adults are dead after an argument triggered an exchange of gunfire, officials announced Tuesday.

Officers with the Phoenix Police Department arrived to a home near 43rd and Peoria avenues at around 5:20 p.m. on Monday.

They found 61-year-old Martin Lewis with at least one gunshot wound, police said. Fire department officials pronounced him dead at the scene.

Other officers searched the home and found Richard Hall, the home’s owner, who was in his late 80s. He also had at least one gunshot wound, Phoenix PD said.

Officials pronounced Hall dead on the scene, as well.

What led up to the exchange of gunfire?

Phoenix PD’s announcement didn’t specify the relationship between Lewis and Hall.

However, police said the two men were involved in a heated dispute that escalated to violence.

The two exchanged gunfire, injuring one another with gunshot wounds during the fight, police said.

Arizona News

A federal judge sentenced a Tucson man to life in prison Monday for second-degree murder, officials...

Serena O'Sullivan

Arizona man gets life sentence for killing US marshal, officials say

A federal judge sentenced Ryan Schlesinger, 31, to life in prison Monday for second-degree murder, officials said on Tuesday.

3 hours ago

Photo of snapchat recruiting smugglers and a prison fence....

KTAR.com

Arizona man who recruited human smugglers over Snapchat sentenced to nearly 6 years

An Arizona man was sentenced to over 5 years for conspiring to smuggle migrants. Prosecutors said he did his business over Snapchat.

5 hours ago

File photo of a Coconino County Sheriff's Department SUV...

KTAR.com

Arizona man who opened fire at party killed during struggle over his gun

An Arizona man was shot and killed during a struggle over his gun last week after he opened fire at a party he'd been told to leave.

6 hours ago

Emma Stone, with "Poor Things" director Yorgos Lanthimos, after winning a Critics Choice award for ...

Damon Allred

Scottsdale native Emma Stone nominated at Academy Awards for 4th time

Emma Stone earned her fourth Oscar nomination for Best Actress for her performance in "Poor Things," the academy announced Tuesday.

8 hours ago

Stock image of a prison cell showing a bed behind bars...

KTAR.com

Valley mother sentenced to 37 years in prison for neglected daughter’s 2013 death

A Valley mother was sentenced last week to 37 years in prison for the 2013 death of her neglected 16-month-old daughter.

9 hours ago

Traffic backs up on Interstate 10 in Arizona...

Kevin Stone

Arizona gets $95M federal grant to bolster $1B Interstate 10 expansion project

Arizona received a $95 million federal grant to cover part of a $1 billion project to widen an Interstate 10 bottleneck south of metro Phoenix.

10 hours ago

