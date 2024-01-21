Detectives searching for a suspect in a north Phoenix shooting

PHOENIX — Detectives are searching for a suspect in a fatal shooting that happened Thursday afternoon in north Phoenix, authorities said.

Around 3 p.m. on Thursday, Phoenix police arrived near Interstate 17 between Peoria Avenue and Cactus Road for a death investigation.

Fire personnel also responded, confirming the death of the victim, 53-year-old George Ramirez, on the scene. Medical examiners confirmed the cause of death to be a fatal gunshot wound.

Detectives took over the investigation, but the suspect is still outstanding.

Anyone with information on this case can call (480) WITNESS or (480) TESTIGO to remain anonymous.

