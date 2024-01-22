PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department released video Friday from an incident where a suspect shot and injured an officer before ultimately being killed by gunfire.

Video (WARNING: Graphic Content) showed the shootout between police and 30-year-old Junior Reyes near 87th Avenue and Bell Road a little after 10 a.m. on Jan. 5.

Police instructed Reyes to raise his hands above his head, but Reyes instead reached into his waistband for a weapon and fired multiple times at an officer, hitting him.

Four officers, including the one who got shot, returned fire at Reyes, who ended up being shot multiple times. Reyes was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The officer suffered serious injuries and was also taken to a hospital before being released the same day.

Reyes was in the process of being arrested on a felony warrant when the shooting occurred.

The suspect wasn’t legally allowed to use weapons and had a history of violence towards police officers prior to the shooting, Phoenix Police Chief Michael Sullivan said during a press conference following the shooting.

An investigation into the shooting is being handled by the Peoria Police Department.

