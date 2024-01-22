Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix police release video of suspect shooting, injuring officer during fatal arrest attempt

Jan 22, 2024, 12:00 PM

Junior Reyes, 30, was killed during a shootout with police in Phoenix on Jan. 5, 2024. (Phoenix Pol...

Junior Reyes, 30, was killed during a shootout with police in Phoenix on Jan. 5, 2024. (Phoenix Police Screenshot)

(Phoenix Police Screenshot)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department released video Friday from an incident where a suspect shot and injured an officer before ultimately being killed by gunfire.

Video (WARNING: Graphic Content) showed the shootout between police and 30-year-old Junior Reyes near 87th Avenue and Bell Road a little after 10 a.m. on Jan. 5.

Police instructed Reyes to raise his hands above his head, but Reyes instead reached into his waistband for a weapon and fired multiple times at an officer, hitting him.

RELATED STORIES

Four officers, including the one who got shot, returned fire at Reyes, who ended up being shot multiple times. Reyes was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The officer suffered serious injuries and was also taken to a hospital before being released the same day.

Reyes was in the process of being arrested on a felony warrant when the shooting occurred.

The suspect wasn’t legally allowed to use weapons and had a history of violence towards police officers prior to the shooting, Phoenix Police Chief Michael Sullivan said during a press conference following the shooting.

An investigation into the shooting is being handled by the Peoria Police Department.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Shield log of the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office on the front of a lectern....

Kevin Stone

Supervisors sorting through 8 candidates who applied for Maricopa County sheriff vacancy

Although the job of Maricopa County interim sheriff must be filled by a Democrat, at least half of the candidates have Republican backgrounds.

1 hour ago

Side by side of Avril Lavigne....

KTAR.com

Pop-punk icon Avril Lavigne to perform in Phoenix this spring

Canadian pop-punk icon Avril Lavigne is bringing music and nostalgia to the Valley during her upcoming tour this spring.

4 hours ago

Man holding umbrella in rainy weather at night...

Kevin Stone

Forecast calls for significant rainfall as another system heads into metro Phoenix

Sunday’s round of showers was just an opening act for a main rain event expected to hit metro Phoenix on Monday night.

6 hours ago

Suspect and his vehicle....

KTAR.com

Arizona man arrested for allegedly striking elderly woman with hammer, stealing truck

An Arizona man was arrested over the weekend after he allegedly struck an elderly woman with a hammer and then stole a truck.

7 hours ago

A Narcan vending machine was opened in Phoenix on Jan. 19, 2024. (KTAR News Photo/Colton Krolak)...

Colton Krolak

Free Narcan vending machine unveiled at Phoenix clinic

Valle del Sol unveiled a Narcan vending machine stocked full of opioid reversal medication at its Phoenix clinic on Friday.

10 hours ago

Injured coyotes rescued by the conservation center....

KTAR.com

Local wildlife center urges action against rodenticide threat to Valley coyotes

A wildlife conservation center is urging a reduction of rodenticide use as a concerning trend is on the rise with coyotes in the Valley.

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

Follow @KTAR923...

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

Follow @KTAR923...

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

Phoenix police release video of suspect shooting, injuring officer during fatal arrest attempt