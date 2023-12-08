PHOENIX — Queen Creek is set to become the third community in Arizona to get Google Fiber – a high-speed internet service provided by Google.

On Wednesday night, the Queen Creek Town Council unanimously approved an ordinance to allow Google Fiber to build a fiber-to-the-home network to serve residents with high speed, high bandwidth internet, according to a press release.

In 2022, Google Fiber began expansion into five more states, including Arizona.

First up was Mesa, where the city council approved Google Fiber. Then, earlier this year, the Chandler City Council also approved Google Fiber.

Construction in Queen Creek is set to begin in August of 2024.

Queen Creek residents are expected to receive service in early 2025.

Google Fiber’s fiber optic connection is made of glass strands and uses lasers to transmit information at rates close to the speed of light. This means faster upload and download speed across multiple devices and 99.9% reliable connection, according to the release.

More information about Google Fiber is online.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.