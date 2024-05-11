Close
University of Arizona to launch MS in Business Analytics on downtown Chandler campus

May 11, 2024, 5:45 AM

Master of Science in Business Analytics coming to Chandler college...

(University of Arizona Chandler photo/via Facebook)

(University of Arizona Chandler photo/via Facebook)

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


PHOENIX — Want to earn a Master of Science in Business Analytics? The University of Arizona’s Chandler campus will offer this program during the upcoming fall semester.

The Eller MSBA program will cover various topics, according to a Monday announcement from the city of Chandler.

Students will learn about generative AI, machine learning, business optimization, data visualization and more.

Craig Wilson, the vice provost for online, distance and community education at the university, said this new program expands the school’s existing offerings.

“The MS in Business Analytics significantly enhances our academic program offerings in Chandler,” Wilson said in a news release.

“We anticipate that this degree program will seamlessly align with the needs of numerous corporations and organizations in the region.”

How U of A’s Master of Science in Business Analytics will help students

This Eller MSBA program is now part of the university’s Near You Network, which is a web of colleges in various local communities. Its purpose is to give students around the state access to various educational opportunities through U of A.

The addition of this new program to the network help students in the East Valley gain skills that employers covet.

Many companies are looking for workers who are well-versed in business analytics, according to the city announcement. That means the Eller MSBA program will help students find in-demand jobs.

Furthermore, the university has “maintained a continuous dialogue with leading employers in Chandler” to ensure their programs support local businesses and benefit students’ careers, the news release said.

Chandler Mayor Kevin Hartke thanked the university for creating new career opportunities for East Valley students.

“We appreciate the University of Arizona’s support in building the workforce of tomorrow here in Chandler,” Hartke said in the news release. “Establishing partnerships with higher education institutions has long been a strategic priority for the city.”

The deadline to apply is June 1. Applicants can choose between a 10- or 16-month program. The Eller MSBA program is a hybrid between online technical foundation classes and in-person classes in Chandler.

