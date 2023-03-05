Bike Week returns to Valley in March with big local economic impact

PHOENIX — Bike Week is returning to Scottsdale in March with its eyes set on another year of greatly impacting the local economy.

According to a study done by the City of Scottsdale Department of Tourism, 2022’s rendition of Bike Week brought in $3,786,672 of direct economic impact with a multipliers effect potentially increasing the number to eight figures.

2022 saw 27,340 unique attendees with 39% coming in from an outside area. Of the visitors, 26% stayed in Scottsdale with over 3,000 of them staying in hotels.

With an expected attendance of over 75,000 people, Arizona’s 2023 Bike Week would be a top-3 biker rally in the country. The event will run from March 29-April 2.

Star artists such as Billy Idol, MEGADEATH, STAIND and Texas Hippie Coalition are scheduled to headline different days of the party.

The event planners are expecting a more robust audience in 2023, creating an even stronger economic impact on the city, according to a press release.

Tickets start at $15 for entry to all five days of the event.

Head online for more information on events and tickets.

