Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Rare northern lights seen across Arizona’s night sky due to extreme geomagnetic storm

May 11, 2024, 9:51 AM | Updated: 9:59 am

Damon Allred's Profile Picture

BY DAMON ALLRED


KTAR.com

View of overnight northern lights from central Arizona in Yarnell. (Jessica Green/Facebook photo) (Justin Thomas/Facebook photo) (Justin Thomas/Facebook photo) (Mandy Mateos/Facebook photo) (Myke Butler/Facebook photo)

PHOENIX — Did you stay up late Friday night to catch the rare occasion of northern lights seen from Arizona? If not, you may have more chances over the weekend.

The rare sight was due to an extreme (G5) geomagnetic storm caused by sunspot region 3664, which is 17 times the diameter of the earth, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The last time a storm this strong was observed was October 2003, when outages and damages were observed in Sweden and South Africa.

RELATED STORIES

Officials say higher frequency radio communications, GPS services, power grids and satellites are among some of the technologies that can be affected.

The storm created red-pink hues that were seen across the metro Phoenix area and as far south as the Arizona-Mexico border.

Will the northern lights be viewable in Arizona on Saturday?

One indication that the storming could continue into the weekend was the amount of coronal mass ejections (CMEs) — large outputs of plasma and magnetic field from the sun — that NOAA officials tracked were headed toward the earth.

Plus, two strong solar flares occurred overnight.

The geomagnetic storms could be active as long as region 3664 is in view, rotating away from the earth “over the next several days,” according to NOAA.

As of 5:40 a.m. on Saturday, NOAA predicted storming “of varying intensity will persist through at least Sunday.”

It added that lights should be visible again Saturday night, weather permitting. The forecast is clear for Phoenix on Saturday night, according to the National Weather Service.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

93° | 65°
80° and sunny

Arizona News

Google Street View image of the Tempe St. Luke's Hospital entrance. Tempe St. Luke's is one of four...

Kevin Stone

Steward Health Care, which has 4 hospitals in Arizona, files for bankruptcy

Arizona's attorney general is launching an investigation after a health care network with four hospitals in the state filed for bankruptcy.

3 hours ago

Master of Science in Business Analytics coming to Chandler college...

Serena O'Sullivan

University of Arizona to launch MS in Business Analytics on downtown Chandler campus

Students at University of Arizona's campus in downtown Chandler will soon be able to earn a Master of Science in Business Analytics.

4 hours ago

An artist's rendering of the upcoming Pedal Haus Brewery being built in downtown Mesa. (Pedal Haus ...

Brandon Brown/Phoenix Business Journal

Pedal Haus Brewery sets opening date for long-planned Mesa location

After being in the works for several years, Pedal Haus Brewery has set an opening date for its new location in downtown Mesa.

5 hours ago

Stroke Awareness Month...

Serena O'Sullivan

How Arizonans can help their loved ones who are stroke victims

Since May is Stroke Awareness Month, Dr. Daniel Gonzales with the Barrow Neurological Institute's stroke center shared health tips.

14 hours ago

Fatal Phoenix shooting: $2K award offered for helpful info...

Serena O'Sullivan

Phoenix police need help finding suspect accused of killing 40-year-old man

A fatal Phoenix shooting took place on Sunday near a business complex in the area of McDowell Road and 43rd Avenue, police said.

17 hours ago

(Pexels Photo)...

KTAR.com

Arizona secretary of state says AI hoax knowledge still needs to improve before elections

Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes has been training workers on AI hoax technology for months now but believes they, and the public, still need to improve their knowledge ahead of the upcoming elections.

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

Rare northern lights seen across Arizona’s night sky due to extreme geomagnetic storm